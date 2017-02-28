960 Starkey Rd, Unit 4103, Largo, Florida 33771

960 Starkey Rd, #4103, Largo, Florida
LARGO, Fla.
- March 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is perfect in every way! From the central, yet quiet park-like setting, to the modern conveniences of the newer construction community, this is one to see! The unit shows like a model from the moment you step inside! The neutral tones are complimented by the bright and very spacious layout. The L-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in breakfast area offers plenty of storage and a large pantry. The airy over-sized living room-dining room combination is the perfect place to entertain and is only steps away from the screened porch and over-sized bonus open deck, where there is a direct view of the freshwater pond with a relaxing fountain feature. The fabulous master suite is a real treat with its own private door to the porch. The master bathroom features two closets, extended double vanity and large shower enclosure. The split-plan layout allows for privacy, and the generously-sized second bedroom is located beside the sparkling fresh guest bathroom complete with bathtub. The full-size laundry room offers plenty of storage. The third bedroom is off the kitchen and features a double door entry and the flexibility of being the perfect place for an office or home gym. The heated community pool is less than a 2 minute walk from the unit. There is a public golf course right next door so this is a community that enjoys the amenities of a golf course without the price tag that usually goes along with living in a golfing community! See it before its gone!
To view pictures and details, please visit: http://960starkeyroad4103.thebestlisting.com/To schedule a private showing of this property, please call Deborah Ward & Associates at 727-216-9273 or email info@DeborahWard.com (mailto:info@DeborahWard.com).
Deborah Ward & Associates is a top selling team at Keller Williams Realty. Deborah and her team's knowledge, experience and caring personalities have all contributed to their real estate success. They pride themselves in their track record of overcoming obstacles to get to the closing table. Their motto is"Everything closes at Deborah Ward & Associates!