Court Square Group and HOSTING Partnership Solves Life Science Cloud Compliance
Court Square Group and HOSTING simplify compliance in the cloud for the Life Sciences industry by tackling the challenges of FDA regulation 21CFR part 11.
FDA regulation 21CFR part 11 covers the usage and management of electronic signatures and records and requires qualified environments, validated applications, audit trails, legacy systems, copies of a retention. Court Square Group's Audit Ready Compliance Cloud (ARCC) meets the FDA 21CFR Part 11 standards with a qualified and validated solution that extends the HOSTING world-class infrastructure into the application layer. This allows Life Science organizations to focus on the drug development lifecycle rather than the myriad of IT and regulatory challenges.
"Life Science companies can reduce time to market and focus on clinical trials, while we tackle the digital requirements with ARCC's Qualified Hosting, Qualified and Validated Disaster Recovery and Qualified and Validated Long Term Archiving Solutions, which are all hosted in the HOSTING data centers" said Keith Parent, CEO, Court Square Group. "Multiple validated applications in a single qualified environment provide significant advantages and integration capabilities for our Life Science clients."
"Recognizing the unique challenges facing the Life Science industry, the pairing of Court Square's experience and Good Systems Practice (GSP) and the HOSTING industry-leading cloud technology is a natural one. Together we provide 'Compliance in a Box', which allows Life Science companies to easily transition from Phase I to Phase II of clinical trials through the submission process." Bill Santos, President, HOSTING.
About Court Square Group
Court Square Group is a leading managed services company that provides an Audit Ready, Compliant Cloud (ARCC) infrastructure for our clients and partners in the Life Sciences industry. Solutions include: Qualified Hosting of validated Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS), electronic Technical Document (eCTD) software, and FDA gateway applications in a single regulated environment, Qualified and Validated Disaster Recovery, and Qualified and Validated Long Term Archiving.
About HOSTING
HOSTING delivers secure, compliant managed cloud services and open technologies that empower organizations to transform their businesses and lead their industries. We provide customers with unmatched security, support and compliance expertise across a broad portfolio of solutions including public cloud, private cloud, hybrid IT and dedicated environments. Our mission is simple – to provide the best customer experience for companies running mission-critical applications in the cloud, supported by the industry's best team.
HOSTING set the bar in introducing a complete unified cloud solution on the AWS and Azure cloud platforms. The HOSTING Unified Cloud™ provides customers with unprecedented flexibility to develop, run and manage custom applications in the cloud without the burden of vendor lock-in.
Visit HOSTING.com and HOSTINGUnifiedCloud.com for more information.
