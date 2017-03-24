 
News By Tag
* Ecommerce
* Retail
* Cloud Hosting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newark
  Delaware
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


HostMySite launches brand new ePages Now eCommerce packages

- Innovative and flexible shops engineered to deliver SMBs rapid retail success - Hosting provider debuts ePages' newest generation of eCommerce software
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ecommerce
Retail
Cloud Hosting

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Newark - Delaware - US

Subject:
Features

NEWARK, Del. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- HostMySite, a leading web and cloud hosting provider, today launched a range of new ePages-brand eCommerce plans targeted at SMBs seeking to launch or recharge an online retail business.  Available from $19.95/month, the turn-key solutions include everything one needs for quick selling success, and are combined with HostMySite's professional hosting and famous 24/7 telephone and online technical support.

HostMySite is among the first providers worldwide to launch the newest ePages product – the 'ePages Now' shop solution.  The cloud-based software is engineered to deliver accelerated multi-channel eCommerce success via rapid and easy deployment, powerful shop functionality, and compelling shop features.  The new product line further enhances the valued services that HostMySite delivers to tens of thousands of US companies.

The ePages Now feature-set, now available from HostMySite, uniquely delivers upon both modern shopper demands across sales channels, and sellers' needs for efficiency and growth.  Online shoppers are managed to maximize visibility, engagement and purchases.

For example, in 2016, around 136 million Americans made at least one purchase via their mobile devices, and is expected to reach 162.8 million by 2019 (Statista).  Helping SMBs to capitalize, every ePages Now shop is automatically optimized for fully responsive mobile viewing and ordering via all smartphone and tablet devices.

ePages Now makes building an online store speedier and more enjoyable than ever.  Users select from a number of attractive layouts, and edit with a drag-and-drop design editor.  Elements can be added to pages rapidly using blocks.  Reliability, security and speed are guaranteed via HostMySite's resilient network infrastructure, and experts are available 24/7 for providing technical assistance or advice on how to promote an online store.

The entry-level HostMySite 'eCommerce Professional', priced at $19.95/month, provides retailing of up to 100 products, unlimited pages, PayPal payments, international tax calculation, SEO friendly URLs, Google Analytics integration, App Store, and powerful search and SEO functionality.   HostMySite 'eCommerce Best Seller', priced at $37.45/month, supports up to 1,000 products, and furthermore offers Google Shopping integration, payments with Skrill and Stripe, and shipping with FedEx, USPS & Shippo.  The flagship HostMySite 'eCommerce Premium', priced at $59.95/month, facilitates up to 10,000 products, and enhanced online marketplace options with eBay and Amazon.

TJ Urglavitch, Senior Manager, HostMySite, comments, "Our new eCommerce packages have been optimized to deliver a modern, responsive, shopping experience at the front end, and also provides 'non-techie' merchants with  a user-friendly admin space for adding products, tracking inventory, setting up shipping, and applying designs on the fly.  And the fact that their shop lives in the cloud eliminates worries about software upgrades or loss of data".

Wilfried Beeck, CEO ePages, adds, "Millions of American companies and individuals wish to enter into or boost an existing eCommerce project, and they seek a rapid, easy route to retail success with no hidden costs or headaches.  The ePages Now solution from HostMySite is a perfect fit – no need to learn a complex tool, just deploy it and succeed".

Retail eCommerce sales in the US are forecast to grow at a fast pace in the coming years, increasing from $396.7 billion in 2016 to $684 billion in 2020 (Statista).  An estimate of 77 per cent of internet users (https://www.statista.com/statistics/273958/digital-buyer-...) in the United States, representing 67 per cent of the entire population, has purchased products online in 2016.  Booming eCommerce means the market for affordable, multi-channel SMB retail solutions continues to surge.

For many retailers, the combination of ePages' powerful and modern shop functionality, and the benefits of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service – quality, security and performance – comprises the best possible catalyst for eCommerce success.

HostMySite, based in Newark, Delaware, is a leading web and cloud hosting provider, serving the needs of Small Business and resellers since 1997.  As a division of HOSTING, a global provider of managed Cloud services, HostMySite uses its carrier-class resources and facilities to deliver a high quality service at affordable prices.

About ePages

ePages (https://www.epages.com/) is a global leader for online shop software. 140,000 companies in 75 countries run professional online shops based on ePages products; complete with up to 15 languages, search engine optimisation, individual design and optimised for tablets and smartphones. Thanks to regular updates, ePages online shops are always up-to-date with the latest eCommerce trends. The company collaborates with more than 80 technology partners such as online marketplaces, comparison shopping websites, payment providers and ERP vendors. Sales partners are hosting providers as well as logistics, telecommunications, and yellow pages companies who provide best of breed eCommerce solutions to their SMB customer base. Both ePages partners and customers benefit from over 20 years of experience. The company headquarters is in Hamburg with additional subsidiaries in London, Barcelona and New York.

About HostMySite

HostMySite is a support-driven web and cloud hosting company based in Newark, Delaware-- serving the needs of Small Business and resellers since 1997. Solutions range from business website hosting to VPS, dedicated servers, and cloud hosting. HostMySite also offers hosting reseller services including powerful features for those with their own clients, such as private labelled hosting and billing options. The company's teams of skilled system administrators are committed to 24x7x365 support and customer service. Learn more at https://www.hostmysite.com/.

HostMySite is a division of HOSTING, a leader in building and operating high performance clouds for business-critical applications.

Contact
Jeff Green
877-215-4678
***@hosting.com
End
Source:HostMySite
Email:***@hosting.com Email Verified
Tags:Ecommerce, Retail, Cloud Hosting
Industry:Technology
Location:Newark - Delaware - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HOSTING PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share