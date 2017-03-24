News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HostMySite launches brand new ePages Now eCommerce packages
- Innovative and flexible shops engineered to deliver SMBs rapid retail success - Hosting provider debuts ePages' newest generation of eCommerce software
HostMySite is among the first providers worldwide to launch the newest ePages product – the 'ePages Now' shop solution. The cloud-based software is engineered to deliver accelerated multi-channel eCommerce success via rapid and easy deployment, powerful shop functionality, and compelling shop features. The new product line further enhances the valued services that HostMySite delivers to tens of thousands of US companies.
The ePages Now feature-set, now available from HostMySite, uniquely delivers upon both modern shopper demands across sales channels, and sellers' needs for efficiency and growth. Online shoppers are managed to maximize visibility, engagement and purchases.
For example, in 2016, around 136 million Americans made at least one purchase via their mobile devices, and is expected to reach 162.8 million by 2019 (Statista). Helping SMBs to capitalize, every ePages Now shop is automatically optimized for fully responsive mobile viewing and ordering via all smartphone and tablet devices.
ePages Now makes building an online store speedier and more enjoyable than ever. Users select from a number of attractive layouts, and edit with a drag-and-drop design editor. Elements can be added to pages rapidly using blocks. Reliability, security and speed are guaranteed via HostMySite's resilient network infrastructure, and experts are available 24/7 for providing technical assistance or advice on how to promote an online store.
The entry-level HostMySite 'eCommerce Professional', priced at $19.95/month, provides retailing of up to 100 products, unlimited pages, PayPal payments, international tax calculation, SEO friendly URLs, Google Analytics integration, App Store, and powerful search and SEO functionality. HostMySite 'eCommerce Best Seller', priced at $37.45/month, supports up to 1,000 products, and furthermore offers Google Shopping integration, payments with Skrill and Stripe, and shipping with FedEx, USPS & Shippo. The flagship HostMySite 'eCommerce Premium', priced at $59.95/month, facilitates up to 10,000 products, and enhanced online marketplace options with eBay and Amazon.
TJ Urglavitch, Senior Manager, HostMySite, comments, "Our new eCommerce packages have been optimized to deliver a modern, responsive, shopping experience at the front end, and also provides 'non-techie' merchants with a user-friendly admin space for adding products, tracking inventory, setting up shipping, and applying designs on the fly. And the fact that their shop lives in the cloud eliminates worries about software upgrades or loss of data".
Wilfried Beeck, CEO ePages, adds, "Millions of American companies and individuals wish to enter into or boost an existing eCommerce project, and they seek a rapid, easy route to retail success with no hidden costs or headaches. The ePages Now solution from HostMySite is a perfect fit – no need to learn a complex tool, just deploy it and succeed".
Retail eCommerce sales in the US are forecast to grow at a fast pace in the coming years, increasing from $396.7 billion in 2016 to $684 billion in 2020 (Statista). An estimate of 77 per cent of internet users (https://www.statista.com/
For many retailers, the combination of ePages' powerful and modern shop functionality, and the benefits of cloud-based Software-as-
HostMySite, based in Newark, Delaware, is a leading web and cloud hosting provider, serving the needs of Small Business and resellers since 1997. As a division of HOSTING, a global provider of managed Cloud services, HostMySite uses its carrier-class resources and facilities to deliver a high quality service at affordable prices.
About ePages
ePages (https://www.epages.com/
About HostMySite
HostMySite is a support-driven web and cloud hosting company based in Newark, Delaware-- serving the needs of Small Business and resellers since 1997. Solutions range from business website hosting to VPS, dedicated servers, and cloud hosting. HostMySite also offers hosting reseller services including powerful features for those with their own clients, such as private labelled hosting and billing options. The company's teams of skilled system administrators are committed to 24x7x365 support and customer service. Learn more at https://www.hostmysite.com/
HostMySite is a division of HOSTING, a leader in building and operating high performance clouds for business-critical applications.
Contact
Jeff Green
877-215-4678
***@hosting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse