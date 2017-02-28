News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Toshiba Introduces High-Resolution 5MP Bullet Camera with Enhanced Nighttime Video Surveillance
To combat this all-too-common problem, Toshiba Surveillance & IP Video Group, a business unit of Toshiba Information Systems, Inc., today introduced its new J-WR51A five-megapixel IP bullet camera. Built rugged for outdoor deployment, it is specifically designed for 24/7 video surveillance with a powerful nighttime feature-set highlighted by adaptive IR LEDs, day/night IR cut filter, and True Wide Dynamic Range that ensures forensic-quality video, even in complete darkness or adverse weather. The adaptive IR LEDs have a range of up to 30 meters or approximately 100 feet, plus will automatically adjust the LED intensity to avoid over-exposure of close objects.
SPEED & RESOLUTION
The J-WB51A's 5MP CMOS sensor achieves brilliant image quality whether monitoring large outdoor areas or when zoomed-in for the smallest of details. High frame rates of 30 fps at full resolution of 2560 x 1920 permits reliable capture of fast-moving objects, such as a car speeding or a suspect running. When combined, this speed and resolution delivers a superior level of detail that can make the difference when analyzing relevant information in the scene.
High resolution megapixel video presents serious limitations for network bandwidth and storage capabilities, especially when capturing moving objects. The J-WB51A leverages Smart Codec H.265 video compression to minimize video storage and bandwidth needs without sacrificing image quality by allocating bandwidth only to moving objects and not to the background. Multi-streaming in H.264, H.265 and motion-JPEG further optimizes the balance of video quality, storage, and networking requirements. In addition, users are given the option of a 90° portrait view to only video stream narrow areas of interest such as as a hallway, warehouse or retail aisle.
WEATHERPROOF, VANDAL-RESISTANT
Toshiba applied its vast experience in outdoor IP surveillance to the J-WB51A. Not only does it comply with the stringent IP66 weatherproof rating, it is also rated IK10 vandal-resistant as a precaution against tampering and theft. As such, the camera is highly resistant to impact, difficult to readjust or open by a non-professional, and its cabling is protected by a management bracket to minimize unauthorized access.
ADVANCED FEATURES
Value-enhancing features of the J-WB51A include defogging and imaging stabilization, PoE (802.3af), audio in/out and ONVIF Profile Profile-S/Profile-
As a technology leader, Toshiba continues to bring to market video surveillance solutions that set trends and meet customer demands today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.toshibasecurity.com.
Contact
Dan O'Connell
***@oconnellpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse