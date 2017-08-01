News By Tag
Free Website Service Launched for Electrical Contractors
ElectricitySites.com Offers Busy Electricians Fast, Totally Customized Websites Plus Lead Generating Boosters with FREE Set-Up
Electricians are one of the largest subcontracting industries in the United States. Ironically they are also one of least likely to promote themselves with a website. Of the 62,000 electrical contractors in the Unites States, over half have websites that are outdated, not mobile friendly, and are cookie-cutter templates that fail to generate leads and may actually turn customers off.
Starting last year Google and other top search engines began the practice of lowering search results for sites that are not "mobile-ready."
Meanwhile, many electricians suffer with websites that are difficult to update, and/or cost too much to maintain. And worse yet they were designed by developers who had no understanding of the electrical contracting marketplace. And at the bottom of the heap are those who rely exclusively on "Yelp" or some other service for customer contact, a sure sign that the electrician has a business buried in the past.
Is there a better way for electricians?
ElectricitySites.com, a new service offering custom-designed, SEO-optimized and mobile-ready websites for electricians, was launched today by tech-savvy veterans of the electrical industry who understand the critical role lead generation plays in an electrical contractor's success. Better still, set-up is 100% free, and the website is only $29.00 per month. Electricians can add-on powerful lead-generating boosters such as SEO/Search Engine Optimization, social media management, service area finders, and email newsletters. Simply put, there isn't a more cost-effective, success driven website package for electricians than ElectricitySites.com.
"In the consumer's mind, a contractor having a professional website translates directly into that contractor providing professional service," said Adam Wilner, CEO of ElectricitySites.com "We've engineered every element of ElectricitySites.com as the electrician's partner in developing a winning website that reflects the excellent work they provide consumers. No more tacky templates, no more huge bills... ElectricitySites.com has taken all the hassles out of promoting the contractor's business on the Internet."
FAST, SIMPLE SET-UP
ElectricitySites.com recognizes that electricians would rather be collecting profitable leads from their new website than designing it. That is why all the electrician needs to do is choose a website design concept from a huge sample collection. From there the ElectricitySites team goes to work using the logos and images the electrician wants featured on their new site. Within 24 hours the team will get back to the electrician with a proof for approval. Once the site is approved, it can be set-up, installed and live on the Internet for immediate sales results. A point-and-click system lets the electrician easily update their content and upload images. A few minutes spent, a few days to approve, and instantly updatable without any training or software - amazing!
ElectricitySites.com is the best choice for developing a brand new site or for refreshing an old one. After all, if the electrician already has a website, why reinvent the wheel? ElectricitySites.com will transfer both text and images from an existing website to a new website, integrating it stylistically into a better design that will drive business opportunities. "Presto" - a new site, access on mobile devices, search optimized, and interactive for electricians' customers.
VIRTUAL SALES REP
According to Wilner, electricians often think of their websites as an online business card requiring little more than a name and phone number. In reality, when properly designed, an electrician's website serves as a virtual sales representative that generates leads and helps in closing sales, all at a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising.
"Customers are exposed to hundreds of sophisticated websites every day so they can spot a cheap DIY site like a bad suit," said Wilner. "Electricians need to instill confidence in potential customers, not drive them away. That is the cornerstone of ElectricitySites.com. Our stunning websites create an online brand identity that reflects an electrician's professionalism. Their new website will be hard at work for them 24/7/365 to attract new business leads while the electrician is focused on their craft."
Mixing wires with website design is what gives ElectricitySites.com the best of both worlds for electrical contractors. It is one of the only web development teams with a master electrician actually on staff. Wilner himself has been in the web design and technology business for over two decades, and has designed or overseen thousands of websites. A serial entrepreneur, Wilner was the founder the Internet News Radio back in 1995, one of original streaming services on the web.
To learn more, visit www.electricitysites.com or call 747-200-4563.
