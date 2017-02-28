Adventure with Ti Adora by Alvina Valenta

SAN FRANCISCO
- March 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- "These bridal gowns are for the soul seekers, the gypsies, the explorers, for those who, with their eyes alight, embrace their wanderlust and its urge to depart the well-trodden path in search of all that is beautiful, authentic, possible, and free."Ti Adora
by Alvina Valenta (https://www.jlmcouture.com/
Ti-Adora) is for the passionate and vivacious bride, who appreciates the beauty of the gown in the same way she appreciates the beauty of the world. Soft silhouettes create a unique and wistful air that reflects the free spirit of the wearer. This is for the bohemian bride, the adventurous soul, and the woman looking to embody romance and vitality in her gown.
These dresses (https://www.jlmcouture.com/
Ti-Adora) are the epitome of vintage chic, mixing fabrics and laces, embroideries with flowing lines. It is equal parts of something old and something new in its nod to modern, vintage romance.
At Diamond Bridal Gallery (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/
ti-adore-by-
alvina-valenta)
, we believe a bride's gown should match her personality. These dresses are for the audacious free spirit who sees marriage as the start to another wonderful adventure.
There will be a Ti Adora
trunk show (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/event
) at Diamond Bridal Gallery on March 10 to March 19, so get your calendars and put a bold X to "mark the spot" of romance and adventure!