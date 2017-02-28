News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Grid Modernization Forum in Chicago to Examine Progress on New York REV and other Key Initiati
Key industry experts at the 2nd Grid Modernization Forum in Chicago will address the vision, planning and investment needs, and risks and opportunities of achieving meaningful grid modernization.
To help the industry clarify the path forward, a panel of key industry experts at the 2nd Grid Modernization Forum, April 3-5, 2017 in Chicago (http://www.grid-
Panelists are Diane X. Burman, Commissioner, New York State Public Service Commission; Jeff Ballard, Vice President, Smart Grids, AVANGRID; Kelly Ziegler, Manager, State Regulatory Affairs, Stakeholder Ombudsman, Con Edison; Robert D. Sheridan, P.E., Director, Utility of the Future, National Grid; and Joseph J. Hally, Manager, Energy Transformation & Solutions, Central Hudson Gas & Electric. The panel will be chaired by Paul A. DeCotis, Senior Director, Energy & Utilities Practice, West Monroe Partners.
"This will be a great opportunity for utilities and energy professionals to take stock of where we stand in modernizing the grid, and plan for the future," says Daniel Coran, Program Manager for the Forum. "It is an effective networking venue in which to meet with peers, share insights, and move the industry forward collectively."
The panel is just one of several over the two-day Forum. Other expert presenters include:
• Keith Hock, Director, Transmission Services, Amren
• Mike Danziger, Managing Director, Power and Utilities Practice, Deloitte Consulting
• David Dobratz, P.E., Supervisor, Energy Efficiency, Eversource Energy
• Jeffrey D. Taft, PhD, Chief Architect, Electric Grid Transformation, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
• Paul Hofmann, Team Lead, Business Intelligence and Data Warehouse, Alliant Energy
• Sharon S. Allan, CEO & President, Smart Grid Interoperability Panel
• Howard Smith, Manager, Distributed Energy Resouces Policy, Southern Company
• Doug Houseman, Vice President, Innovation and Technology, EnerNex
• David W. South, Senior Principal, Sustainability, Energy & Utilities Practice, West Monroe Partners
• Bill Abolt, Vice President, Energy, AECOM
• Dennis Quinn, Chief Operating Officer & Founder, Joule Assets
• Arthur (Bud) Vos, President and CEO, Enbala Power Networks
• Dave Mulder, Senior Consultant, Emerging Technologies, Leidos Engineering
• Clay Collier, Co-Founder and CEO, Kisensum
• Michael T. Burr, Director, Microgrid Institute
• Jamie Peters, Director, Client Solutions, EnergySavvy
Additional topics to be addressed throughout the event include:
• Grid Edge Integration Techniques
• IoT and Big Data Analytics for New Business Models and Operational Excellence
• Case Study Perspectives on Enhancing Grid Reliability
• The Role of Energy Storage in the Integration of Renewables and DERs
• Business Change and System Impacts a Result of DER
• The Evolution of US Power Grids: Complexity and Clarity
• Microgrids, Nanogrids, and Virtual Power Plant Advances and Strategies
• Regulatory Trends and Developments Impacting Grid Modernization
• Standards, Interoperability, and Legacy Systems Integration
The main conference will be preceded by a tour of S&C Electric's Smart Grid Demo Center on the afternoon of Monday, April 3. The Center will allow attendees to view demonstrations of the most recent smart grid and energy storage technologies up close. Details on the tour are available here. (http://www.grid-
The tour is preceded by a half-day, pre-conference workshop (http://www.grid-
"This event will bring together utility professionals who are seeking to implement next-gen smart grid capabilities, and who are facing similar challenges and opportunities,"
The conference is organized by the Smart Grid Observer (www.smartgridobserver.com)
For full information regarding the 2nd Grid Modernization Forum and to register, visit www.grid-modernization-
Contact
Daniel Coran
***@grid-modernization-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse