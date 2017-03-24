News By Tag
Parallel Universes Discovery Discredits Ronald Mallett Once and for All
After 5 years of relentless PR competition, Ronald Mallett has finally reached the point of no return. With nothing to show for 15 years of media hype, he's about to be crushed by the overwhelming discovery of parallel universes by Marshall Barnes.
we build the first time machine.Then we will know whether or not free will enters into it, whether there's multiple universes or whether the universe is determined. That's going to have to be understood experimentally"
So confidently stated, Professor Ronald L. Mallett in the 2003, dubiously titled documentary on him, The World's First Time Machine. Dubious because, at the time it was made, Ronald Mallett only had a design for a time machine and to this day, it's design and function has been attacked by physicists like Ken Olum, Allen Everett, J.R. Gott, Kip Thorne and even Michio Kaku. Mallett himself has backed away from claiming he can build it - unless he has energy at the level of "stellar quantities", but no one has assailed and proven Mallett wrong, on every count, like R&D engineer, Marshall Barnes. He's done it again, with the report and publication of his Rachel and Emily retrocausality tests, proving without the need of a time machine - unlike Mallett stated, parallel universes exist.
Plans are underway to replicate the tests, which use laser pulses, to check a different aspect. At least two colleges are considering getting involved.The experiments were a series done in two differemt locations, at different times, filmed and analyzed, with identical results - proving 'which way path', style, Wheeler's choice experiments actually cause parallel universe splits from the Participatory Universe model of Wheeler, and it's the same catalyst behind splitting of parallel universes from the Everett/Wheeler hypothesis. This means, time travel to the past must involve parallel universes, and time travel paradoxes are without scientific basis.
Marshall's history with parallel universe research began in 1991 after reading, Parallel Universes: The Search for Other Worlds by physicist Fred Alan Wolf. Marshall met Wolf, who became a kind of physics mentor for Marshall for a time. In fact, Wolf, on the record, surmised if Marshall kept pursuing his research, he might "wake up in a parallel universe some morning". That morning, in a way, has happened with Marshall's discovery (see https://www.prlog.org/
Marshall began lecturing on parallel universes, especially as a part of time travel. He was cited as one of the contributors to a segment on parallel universes in the Fox TV series, Sightings and wrote about the underground cult status of parallel universes in an article for Unicus magazine.
By the late '90s, Marshall shifted his focus to proving their existence from a scientific basis, inspired in part by Rainer Plaga who had suggested in 1997, a table top experiment, using principles of entanglement, could prove parallel universes are real.
In the early 2000s, Marshall discovered a glitch in Euclidean geometry, that, when resolved, shows the relationship between space and time and parallel universes. It appears, in part, in his 2014 report to Congress, Paradox Lost:The True Geometries of Time Travel (see http://www.blurb.com/
Marshall was the first to realize, the Copenhagen Interpretation of quantum mechanics, could be used to prove the Everett/Wheeler hypothesis. Marshall developed the idea into a formula introduced in his paper, Experimental and Theoretical Analysis Of Chronology
Protection Conjecture Failing On The Discovery Channel (see https://www.academia.edu/
Marshall later 'rebranded" the formula to MCEBPS™ for Marshall's Copenhagen Everett Barnes Paradox Solution.
"I realized how unique and emphatic it is, proving, without physical evidence, that parallel universes were probably real, and since it was my discovery and thus my intellectual property, I was making sure it was labeled as mine".
So, Ronald Mallett's lost the last vestiges of his time travel credibility.The irony is, Marshall didn't need a time machine to prove parallel universes, meaning if Mallett is as brilliant as the media has declared, he should've figured out how to do an experiment like Marshall's, first. It supports one of Marshall's key accusations against Mallett - he stopped doing any research after he thought he had solutions from Einstien's equations for a time machine.
https://www.youtube.com/
"That's why I've turned on Mallett. He lied to me to get me to back off my own time machine research for 5 years, saying he'd get his finished by then so he could live up to his press. But he didn't even further his research - just entrenched himself in a baseless public relations campaign."
That Marshall's latest big breakthrough was accomplished with a laser, isn't lost on him.
"It's typical, isn't? Again, not only am I outdoing Mallett, but doing it with the same instrument he thought would prove him right on time travel, and using it to prove him wrong on parallel universes and time travel."
