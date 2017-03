Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Knows It's Important To Clean & Maintain Your A/C

End

-- Believe it or not, we are only a couple of weeks away from the official start of spring. And, in the South Florida area, that means hot season is coming. In fact, current temperatures have already crawled their way back into the mid-80s, and air conditioning has become a daily must again. However, if you think things are hot now, just wait until the beastly South Florida summer rears its head again. Before that hits, bring in Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning to make sure you are ready to combat the heat.Remember to clean and maintain your unit for more efficiency and a longer life.• A clogged filter will result in abnormal airflow, so it is important to maintain them. Keeping these clean will improve efficiency and save you money.• Don't forget that you can end up heating your own rooms by accident. Cooking in the backyard, instead of the kitchen, may let your air conditioner work a little less.• Dirty air conditioning coils means your unit works harder. Clean dirt from the evaporator and condenser, and remove debris from any outside units.Before you really need your system up and running, make sure you take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.