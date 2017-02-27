News By Tag
Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Knows It's Important To Clean & Maintain Your A/C
Remember to clean and maintain your unit for more efficiency and a longer life.
• A clogged filter will result in abnormal airflow, so it is important to maintain them. Keeping these clean will improve efficiency and save you money.
• Don't forget that you can end up heating your own rooms by accident. Cooking in the backyard, instead of the kitchen, may let your air conditioner work a little less.
• Dirty air conditioning coils means your unit works harder. Clean dirt from the evaporator and condenser, and remove debris from any outside units.
Before you really need your system up and running, make sure you take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.
