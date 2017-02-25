News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Early Bird Registration Deadline Extended for Automotive Communication Council's Annual Confere
Discounted early bird conference registration rate extended!
Held at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, the ACC event takes place April 10 – 12, 2017, featuring a Nashville-inspired agenda and unique gathering of marketing and communications professionals from the Auto Care industry.
With a jam-packed agenda, marketing and communications professionals in the industry can count on walking away post-conference with new viewpoints on digital best practices, emerging technologies and insights from aftermarket shop owners. All conference attendees will earn 1.3 CEU's credits towards the AAP/MAAP professional designation from the University of the Aftermarket.
The favored shop-owner panel will be hosted by Carm Capriotto, host of Remarkable Results Radio podcast. Capriotto will engage local shop owners in conversation about how the parts manufacturers and distributors can best reach the shops with messaging, training and other resources.
The editor panel is hosted by Jim Merle of Babcox Media. The panel of editors including Mike Maleski, Andrew Markel and Mark Phillips, will include topics to help marketing and PR professionals understand an editor's responsibility, aiding attendees in the task of maximizing media relations.
All ACC members and non-members are welcome. Non-members can join the ACC and attend the annual conference for a discounted promotional rate of $650 (http://www.acc-
Hotel reservations should be booked directly with the hotel, accessible at: Renaissance Nashville Hotel. The guaranteed rate of $209 per night is only available through March 17, and is applicable both 1 day before and 1 day after the conference dates. After 6:00pm ET on March 17, the reduced rate will no longer be available.
For more information or to register, visit the ACC website or contact Meagan Moody at 872-256-1868 or email info@acc-online.org. Information is also on Facebook, under the Automotive Communications Council page.
About ACC
For marketing and communications professionals in the auto care industry, the Automotive Communications Council is a unique forum for learning and professional development focused on current and emerging marketing practices, achieved through collaboration and idea sharing with like-minded professionals.
Media Contact
Meagan Moody
info@acc-online.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse