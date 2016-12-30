News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Early Bird Registration Open for Automotive Communication Council's (ACC) Annual Conference
April event features a Nashville-inspired agenda and unique gathering of marketing and communications professionals from the Auto Care industry
"The ACC events team has organized an exciting and educational event that's sure to inspire attendees about our great industry," said Jacki Lutz, Schrader International Marketing Coordinator and Co-Chair of the Meetings & Events track. "We believe our jam-packed, entertaining agenda is perfect for marketing & communications professionals at all levels of the Auto Care industry."
Agenda highlights will be announced soon. The event will feature marketing and communications content focused on digital best practices, emerging technologies, the always-popular shop owner panel, as well as marketing ideas that work in the real world. Networking opportunities will encourage interaction with marketing peers, and all events are inspired by Nashville's local culture and history.
The early-bird registration fee is $450 for ACC members, and $550 for non-members. After March 3rd, the conference fee will increase by $100. Membership in ACC is available to marketing and communication professionals at all levels throughout the auto care industry. Hotel reservations should be booked directly with the hotel, accessible at: Renaissance Nashville Hotel (http://www.marriott.com/
For more information or to register, visit http://www.acc-
About ACC
For marketing and communications professionals in the auto care industry, the Automotive Communications Council is a unique forum for learning and professional development focused on current and emerging marketing practices, achieved through collaboration and idea sharing with like-minded professionals.
Contact
Meagan Moody
***@acc-online.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse