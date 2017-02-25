 
News By Tag
* Gay Pride
* LGBT
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenixville
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

First Annual Chester County Pride Pageant To Name Mr. And Miss Chester County Pride

Inclusive Pageant is New Addition to Annual Chester County Pride Events
 
 
Chester County Pride Pageant. Photo by Chorus Photography
Chester County Pride Pageant. Photo by Chorus Photography
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County proudly announces they will be holding the First Annual Chester County Pride Pageant to crown a Mr. and Miss Chester County Pride.

The Pageant will take place at the Quality Inn and Suites at 943 South High Street in West Chester on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 6:00 PM.  An optional buffet is being offered.

The Pageant includes evening wear, talent, and theme wear and question and answer categories, with this year's Pageant theme being "pride".  In addition, the event will feature a performance by Carl Max, who was named the 2016 Chester County Pride Queen at last year's inaugural Chester County Pride weekend.  Additional performances will include Miss Gay Pennsylvania America 2016, Mr. and Miss Lancaster PA Pride 2016, and Miss Delaware Pride Queen 2016, among others.

"We are excited to be adding the Pageant to Chester County Pride," states Don Davis, lead Pageant organizer for LGBT Equality Alliance.  "A lot of hard work and effort is being put into this event by both the contestants and our volunteers to make this a tremendously fun evening."

To learn more about becoming a contestant or to purchase tickets to the Chester County Pride Pageant, visit http://www.lgbteachesco.org/pride-pageant/

Contact
LGBT Equality Alliance
484-393-5428
***@lgbteachesco.org
End
Source:
Email:***@lgbteachesco.org
Posted By:***@lgbteachesco.org Email Verified
Tags:Gay Pride, LGBT, Entertainment
Industry:Event
Location:Phoenixville - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share