First Annual Chester County Pride Pageant To Name Mr. And Miss Chester County Pride
Inclusive Pageant is New Addition to Annual Chester County Pride Events
The Pageant will take place at the Quality Inn and Suites at 943 South High Street in West Chester on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 6:00 PM. An optional buffet is being offered.
The Pageant includes evening wear, talent, and theme wear and question and answer categories, with this year's Pageant theme being "pride". In addition, the event will feature a performance by Carl Max, who was named the 2016 Chester County Pride Queen at last year's inaugural Chester County Pride weekend. Additional performances will include Miss Gay Pennsylvania America 2016, Mr. and Miss Lancaster PA Pride 2016, and Miss Delaware Pride Queen 2016, among others.
"We are excited to be adding the Pageant to Chester County Pride," states Don Davis, lead Pageant organizer for LGBT Equality Alliance. "A lot of hard work and effort is being put into this event by both the contestants and our volunteers to make this a tremendously fun evening."
To learn more about becoming a contestant or to purchase tickets to the Chester County Pride Pageant, visit http://www.lgbteachesco.org/
LGBT Equality Alliance
484-393-5428
***@lgbteachesco.org
