Music, Food, and Big Laughs for a Great Cause, Chester County Pride Weekend Returns June 3rd and 4th

 
 
Chester County Pride Fest
Chester County Pride Fest
 
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County proudly announces they will be holding the Second Annual Chester County Pride Festival and Third Annual Pride Gala June 3rd and 4th.

Chester County Pride Festival will take place at Reeves Park in Phoenixville, Saturday, June 3, from noon to 5:00 PM.  There will be food, vendors, family friendly activities, and entertainment ranging from rock band Offline to Diamond Entertainment's female impersonators.  Additional performers include comedian James Bradford, performance artists Forge Theatre, singer songwriter Lori Ann Strunk, rocker Rachel Xaviera, and the 2016 Chester County Pride Queen Carl Max.

The Pride Gala will be held at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern on Sunday, June 4, from 4:00 to 9:00 PM.  The event will feature LGBT comedian Matteo Lane, best known for his appearances  on Logo, Comedy Central, MTV, and several late night programs.  The Gala will also feature a speech from Ari Bowman, the young transgender student whose appearance at his local school board meeting went viral in 2016.  The event includes a cocktail hour, three course dinner, silent auction, raffle prizes, and more.  All proceeds benefit the programming provided by LGBT Equality Alliance.

"We are excited for Chester County Pride," states Rachel Stevenson, President of  LGBT Equality Alliance.  "Last year's inaugural Pride weekend was tremendously successful.  A lot of hard work and effort is being put into this year's events by our volunteers to make this a extremely fun weekend."

To learn more about Chester County Pride Fest or to purchase tickets to the Pride Gala, visit www.chestercountypride.org or http://www.lgbteachesco.org/chester-county-pride/

About LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County: LGBTEA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization fostering  the expansion of Chester County LGBTQ+ community initiatives by partnering with supportive local organizations in fundraising, education, and outreach activities to create a safe and supportive environment for LGBTQ+ community members.  To learn more, please visit http://www.lgbteachesco.org

LGBT Equality Alliance
***@lgbteachesco.org
