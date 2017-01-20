 
yStats.com report tells of growth of mobile wallets

A new report from Hamburg-based online payments and E-Commerce research firm yStats.com, "Global Mobile Wallets 2017: Market Opportunities and Competition" profiles three major mobile wallets and cites relevant market data and consumer surveys.
 
 
Infographic: Global Mobile Wallets 2017: Market Opportunities and Competition
Infographic: Global Mobile Wallets 2017: Market Opportunities and Competition
 
HAMBURG, Germany - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- New payment options such as mobile wallets are the result of rapid growth globally of mobile payments. As detailed in the yStats.com report, even though Apple and Google chose the USA for the initial launch of Apple Pay and Android Pay, respectively, more consumers in the Asia-Pacific region have adapted the use of wallets than in North America and Europe. Samsung Pay, another major wallet provider, was introduced in South Korea slightly ahead of the U.S. launch. Surveys cited in the yStats.com report show that smartphone owners in emerging markets are more disposed to future use of mobile wallets than mobile users in some advanced economies.

The yStats.com report provides details on the geographic spread of the three "Pays", their main service features, plus some of the leading partnerships with merchants, banks and card networks that support these mobile payment solutions. Charts showing the usage rates and supported features facilitate comparison of the three wallets.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/2017010...

Press Contact:

yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50

Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51

E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
