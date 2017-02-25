News By Tag
Aplicaciones Tecnológicas, S.A. protects Peñíscola Castle against lightning strikes
For the earthing, given the hardness of the soil seated on rock, we chose the use of special electrodes for low conductivity grounds APLIROD® (http://lightningprotection-
The fortress, of Templar origin, began construction in 1294 until its completion in 1307. Pope Benedict XIII resided there, making it a centre for the papacy for years. It was declared a National Historic-Artistic Monument in 1931 and receives thousands of visitors every year.
Aplicaciones Tecnológicas is proud to be able to contribute with our products in the protection of people and Heritage sites.
Our catalogue has hundreds of products adapted to any situation in order to achieve efficient protection against lightning even in the most complex installations.
Download the ESE lightning rod DAT CONTROLER® PLUS (http://lightningprotection-
Download the APLIROD® dynamic electrode datasheet
