 
News By Tag
* Lightning Protection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Paterna
  Valencia
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

Aplicaciones Tecnológicas, S.A. protects Peñíscola Castle against lightning strikes

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Lightning Protection

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Paterna - Valencia - Spain

Subject:
Projects

PATERNA, Spain - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The castle is a major tourist and culture attraction source for Peñíscola (Castellón – Valencian Community). It is located in the upper part of the city, on a hill by the sea. One of its towers was the chosen place for the installation of the DAT CONTROLER® PLUS (http://lightningprotection-at3w.com/products/lightning-rods/ese-lightning-rods/s2xat1xp1101fbu11010010fti1fco--AT-1560--) ESE air terminal. Our ESE air terminals fulfil all the regulatory requirements, they have the N mark of AENOR and they are designed to work in adverse weather conditions such as heavy rain, with an insulation over 95%.

For the earthing, given the hardness of the soil seated on rock, we chose the use of special electrodes for low conductivity grounds APLIROD® (http://lightningprotection-at3w.com/products/lightning-rods/earth-electrodes-ground-enhancing-products-and-earth-pits/s2xat1xp1301fbu13011160fti2fco--AT-024H--). These electrodes are filled with a mixture of ionic compounds that allows for a reduction in the soil resistivity.

The fortress, of Templar origin, began construction in 1294 until its completion in 1307. Pope Benedict XIII resided there, making it a centre for the papacy for years. It was declared a National Historic-Artistic Monument in 1931 and receives thousands of visitors every year.

Aplicaciones Tecnológicas is proud to be able to contribute with our products in the protection of people and Heritage sites.

Our catalogue has hundreds of products adapted to any situation in order to achieve efficient protection against lightning even in the most complex installations.

Download the ESE lightning rod DAT CONTROLER® PLUS (http://lightningprotection-at3w.com/upload/pdf_producto/A...) datasheet

Download the APLIROD® dynamic electrode datasheet

Contact
Aplicaciones Tecnologicas SA
***@at3w.com
End
Source:
Email:***@at3w.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aplicaciones Tecnologicas SA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share