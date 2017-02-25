 
Global Psoriasis Drugs Market by Drug Molecule (Biologic, Small Molecule ), By Route of Administ

RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Outlook 2022" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Global Psoriasis Drugs Market.
 
 
NOIDA, India - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Psoriasis is a chronic, non-communicable, painful, disfiguring and disabling disease. This disease causes rapid build-up of skin cells. This disease can occur at any age, and is most common in the age group of 50-69 years. According to World Health Organization, the prevalence of psoriasis in different countries ranges between 0.09% and 11.4%. Treatment of this disease is based on controlling of its symptoms. Topical and systemic therapy drugs are used in combination, in order to combat this disease.

As per RNCOS report "Global Psoriasis Drugs Market by Drug Molecule (Biologic, Small Molecule Drugs), By Route of Administration (Systemic, Topical), By Mechanism of Action (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin Blockers) Outlook 2022 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM896.htm)", the global psoriasis drugs market is anticipated to witness a high growth during 2016-2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global psoriasis drugs market. The report provides insight about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest innovations in this industry. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global psoriasis drugs market.

The global psoriasis drugs market has been segmented on the basis of type of drug molecule into biologics drugs and small molecule/chemical drugs. Biologics are gaining popularity due to the high efficacy and specificity of these drugs for the treatment of various types of psoriasis. Moreover, the increasing awareness about these drugs among people is also helping its market to grow all across the globe.

Furthermore, the global psoriasis drugs market has also been segmented on the basis of their route of administration. According to the report, the psoriasis drugs can be administered by topical route as well as systemic route. Systemic route of administration is expected to witness a high growth owing to its high efficacy. Similarly, the market has been segmented on the basis of mechanism of action of the drug into TNF inhibitors, interleukin blockers, and others. Interleukin blockers are gaining high popularity amongst all classes of drugs.

Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share in the global psoriasis drugs market. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global psoriasis drugs industry. The pipeline of psoriasis drugs have also been mentioned in the report.

The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global psoriasis drugs market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios and product pipeline. The recent developments of every player have also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global psoriasis drugs market.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM896.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

