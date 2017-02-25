News By Tag
Global Psoriasis Drugs Market by Drug Molecule (Biologic, Small Molecule ), By Route of Administ
RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Outlook 2022" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Global Psoriasis Drugs Market.
As per RNCOS report "Global Psoriasis Drugs Market by Drug Molecule (Biologic, Small Molecule Drugs), By Route of Administration (Systemic, Topical), By Mechanism of Action (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin Blockers) Outlook 2022 (http://www.rncos.com/
The global psoriasis drugs market has been segmented on the basis of type of drug molecule into biologics drugs and small molecule/chemical drugs. Biologics are gaining popularity due to the high efficacy and specificity of these drugs for the treatment of various types of psoriasis. Moreover, the increasing awareness about these drugs among people is also helping its market to grow all across the globe.
Furthermore, the global psoriasis drugs market has also been segmented on the basis of their route of administration. According to the report, the psoriasis drugs can be administered by topical route as well as systemic route. Systemic route of administration is expected to witness a high growth owing to its high efficacy. Similarly, the market has been segmented on the basis of mechanism of action of the drug into TNF inhibitors, interleukin blockers, and others. Interleukin blockers are gaining high popularity amongst all classes of drugs.
Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share in the global psoriasis drugs market. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global psoriasis drugs industry. The pipeline of psoriasis drugs have also been mentioned in the report.
The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global psoriasis drugs market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios and product pipeline. The recent developments of every player have also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global psoriasis drugs market.
