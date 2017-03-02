News By Tag
Nevada Women's Business Center Welcomes Keynote Speaker Christina Aldan
Christina Aldan is a speaker and coach, as well as the CEO of LGDesigns.co, a nationwide digital marketing company based out of Las Vegas. MYVEGAS Magazine nominated Christina as one of the Top 100 Women for her excellence as a community volunteer, business owner, and mentor to female entrepreneurs in Las Vegas.
Christina will be giving a keynote address, along with diversity in business expert Rose Davis. The topic Christina will discuss is one she has grown increasingly passionate about over the past few years - Emotional Intelligence in business. Christina is always excited to speak in front of any size crowd, especially when aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. An active member of the tech community, Christina commented, "It's an honor to celebrate Women's History Month, especially since the first computer programmers were women."
As a speaker for corporations, conferences and specialty groups, Christina has appeared at such prestigious events/publications as: TEDxFremontEastWomen, NDC Oslo, Devoxx Morocco, Devoxx US, (I'm)possible in Australia, CodeMash, The Good Men Project, Phoenix Startup Week, Imagine2016, CataylstCreativ, The AT&T DevSummit, Geek Girl Conference, DevUp, KalamazooX, CodepaLOUSa, KCDC, Music City Code, The Sage Summit, Bloomberg Radio, The Downtown Podcast and several live local news shows. She also makes time to serve local community organizations, including Project AngelFaces, Never Give Up Foundation, OCA Las Vegas, ACDC Nevada, A-Tech High School and Southwest Career and Technical Academy.
She is the recipient of the Las Vegas Women in Tech Community Service Award, the Distinguished Woman of the Year Award in STEM, and the
Stevie Award for the category of Women Helping Women.
Nevada Women's Business Center offers female entrepreneurs and businesswomen various resources, networking, workspace, free business education, training and support. On their website (http://nevadawbc.com/
The tickets to the upcoming event are free but participants must register via eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/
The title of the event is "Better Business Through Technology and Certification"
To learn more about Christina Aldan you can visit her company website at http://LGDesigns.co or inquire about booking her to speak at http://IAmAGoodMix.com
Christina Aldan
Christina Aldan
