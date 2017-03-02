 
Nevada Women's Business Center Welcomes Keynote Speaker Christina Aldan

 
 
Keynote Speaker, Trainer, Digital Advertising Consultant Christina Aldan
Keynote Speaker, Trainer, Digital Advertising Consultant Christina Aldan
 
LAS VEGAS - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of Women's History Month, Nevada Women's Business Center is offering a free event on Friday March 10th at The Innevation Center from 8am - 1pm. Breakfast will go from 8am - 9am with a program to follow, featuring keynote speakers Christian Aldan and Rose Davis. There will also be interactive panel discussions, networking, raffle prizes, and breakfast.

Christina Aldan is a speaker and coach, as well as the CEO of LGDesigns.co, a nationwide digital marketing company based out of Las Vegas. MYVEGAS Magazine nominated Christina as one of the Top 100 Women for her excellence as a community volunteer, business owner, and mentor to female entrepreneurs in Las Vegas.

Christina will be giving a keynote address, along with diversity in business expert Rose Davis. The topic Christina will discuss is one she has grown increasingly passionate about over the past few years - Emotional Intelligence in business. Christina is always excited to speak in front of any size crowd, especially when aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. An active member of the tech community, Christina commented, "It's an honor to celebrate Women's History Month, especially since the first computer programmers were women."

As a speaker for corporations, conferences and specialty groups, Christina has appeared at such prestigious events/publications as: TEDxFremontEastWomen, NDC Oslo, Devoxx Morocco, Devoxx US, (I'm)possible in Australia, CodeMash, The Good Men Project, Phoenix Startup Week, Imagine2016, CataylstCreativ, The AT&T DevSummit, Geek Girl Conference, DevUp, KalamazooX, CodepaLOUSa, KCDC, Music City Code, The Sage Summit, Bloomberg Radio, The Downtown Podcast and several live local news shows. She also makes time to serve local community organizations, including Project AngelFaces, Never Give Up Foundation, OCA Las Vegas, ACDC Nevada, A-Tech High School and Southwest Career and Technical Academy.

She is the recipient of the Las Vegas Women in Tech Community Service Award, the Distinguished Woman of the Year Award in STEM, and the

Stevie Award for the category of Women Helping Women.

Nevada Women's Business Center offers female entrepreneurs and businesswomen various resources, networking, workspace, free business education, training and support. On their website (http://nevadawbc.com/) Nevada WBC says,  "Globally, women reinvest about 90% of their incomes back into their homes and community, compared to about 35% among men. Roughly 60% of the world's work is done by women, yet women make only about 10% of the world's income. In Nevada, those numbers are not as drastic, but there is a still a gap which needs to be bridged."

The tickets to the upcoming event are free but participants must register via eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/better-business-through-tech...)

The title of the event is "Better Business Through Technology and Certification" and it will take place Friday March 10th from 8am - 1pm at The Innevation Center located at 6795 South Edmond Street Las Vegas, NV 89118

To learn more about Christina Aldan you can visit her company website at http://LGDesigns.co or inquire about booking her to speak at http://IAmAGoodMix.com

Christina Aldan
Source:LG Designs
Email:***@lgdesigns.co Email Verified
