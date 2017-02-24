 
Dr. Jay R. Goldman Treats Anger Related Issues

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- For some people, there is a constant struggle to get enough sleep at night. Having trouble for one night is bad enough, but when that extends into weeks, and even months, the consequences can be difficult to handle. However, those suffering from insomnia, chronic pain, nightmares, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and other related issues do have hope. And, that hope comes in the form of treatment sessions with Dr. Jay R. Goldman. He has helped many patients who have been in your shoes, and he is ready to get you on the road to restorative sleep.

There are many different issues that Dr. Jay R. Goldman can provide treatment on, including anger problems. But, it is important to remember that this issue can go both ways, and that it is not limited to people trying to get their anger under control. There are people who don't express enough anger, and need to find ways to show their true feelings. These people generally take on shame and guilt, instead of putting angry feelings where they should be. Regardless of your anger related problem, you can find comfort in sessions with Dr. Jay R. Goldman.

The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
Dr. Jay R. Goldman
Health
Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - United States
