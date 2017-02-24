News By Tag
Dr. Jay R. Goldman Treats Anger Related Issues
There are many different issues that Dr. Jay R. Goldman can provide treatment on, including anger problems. But, it is important to remember that this issue can go both ways, and that it is not limited to people trying to get their anger under control. There are people who don't express enough anger, and need to find ways to show their true feelings. These people generally take on shame and guilt, instead of putting angry feelings where they should be. Regardless of your anger related problem, you can find comfort in sessions with Dr. Jay R. Goldman.
The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
