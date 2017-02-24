News By Tag
* Wine
* Tapas
* Restaurant
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
First Wine & Tapas Week To Uncork In Charlotte
Two Tapas and Glasses of Wine Paired at Dozens of Restaurants
"The relationship between wine and tapas is one of the best. And there is no better place to experience this relationship than in a restaurant with several light-hearted styles that – just like red and white wine – have many similarities and differences between them," said Steve Caldwell, president of Elevate Lifestyle and co-founder of Charlotte Wine & Tapas Week.
Patrons will be able to tour their way through Italy's wine one night, Spain's flavorful food and bold wines another and then through Bordeaux's wines the next.
A full list of restaurants, and corresponding menus, will be regularly updated and can be found on the event website (http://charlottewinetapasweek.com/
• Bernardin's
• Davidson Street Public House
• Deejai Thai Restaurant
• Dogwood Southern Table & Bar
• Dressler's at Metro
• Dressler's at LKN
• Enso Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar
• Essex Bar & Bistro
• Evoke Restaurant
• Georges Brasserie
• Kid Cashew
• Malabar Spanish Cuisine
• Miró Spanish Grille
• The Peculiar Rabbit
• Pint Central
• Poplar Street Café & Wine Bar
• Rai Lay
• Reid's Fine Wine Restaurant
• Sabi Asian Bistro
• Santé Restaurant
• Stoke
• Tavolo
• The Porter's House
• Vivace
• Zen Fusion
"Whether you're a wine connoisseur or foodie geared up to try a new pairing, or a novice who wants to gain more wine knowledge, this event is a perfect occasion. With wine and tapas, it's all about sharing, so grab your significant other, girlfriends, co-workers or family and enjoy an unforgettable experience locally with amazing company," continued Caldwell.
To kick off the excitement for the event, organizers launched the Wine and Tapas monthly e-magazine (http://charlottewinetapasweek.com/
For more information, visit http://charlottewinetapasweek.com/
Contact
Drew Porcello/Pivot PR
***@pivotpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse