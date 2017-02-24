 
First Wine & Tapas Week To Uncork In Charlotte

Two Tapas and Glasses of Wine Paired at Dozens of Restaurants
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Charlotte's finest restaurants will come together to provide a tour of the world via wine and tapas April 21-30 for the first Charlotte Wine & Tapas Week. Each participating establishment will offer a pre-selected menu of perfectly paired wine and tapas – two glasses of wine with two tapas for either $30 or $35, depending on restaurant. The event will return in the fall.

"The relationship between wine and tapas is one of the best. And there is no better place to experience this relationship than in a restaurant with several light-hearted styles that – just like red and white wine – have many similarities and differences between them," said Steve Caldwell, president of Elevate Lifestyle and co-founder of Charlotte Wine & Tapas Week.

Patrons will be able to tour their way through Italy's wine one night, Spain's flavorful food and bold wines another and then through Bordeaux's wines the next.

A full list of restaurants, and corresponding menus, will be regularly updated and can be found on the event website (http://charlottewinetapasweek.com/participating-restaurants/). A sampling of restaurants already set to participate follows.

• Bernardin's
• Davidson Street Public House
• Deejai Thai Restaurant
• Dogwood Southern Table & Bar
• Dressler's at Metro
• Dressler's at LKN
• Enso Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar
• Essex Bar & Bistro
• Evoke Restaurant
• Georges Brasserie
• Kid Cashew
• Malabar Spanish Cuisine
• Miró Spanish Grille
• The Peculiar Rabbit
• Pint Central
• Poplar Street Café & Wine Bar
• Rai Lay
• Reid's Fine Wine Restaurant
• Sabi Asian Bistro
• Santé Restaurant
• Stoke
• Tavolo
• The Porter's House
• Vivace
• Zen Fusion

"Whether you're a wine connoisseur or foodie geared up to try a new pairing, or a novice who wants to gain more wine knowledge, this event is a perfect occasion. With wine and tapas, it's all about sharing, so grab your significant other, girlfriends, co-workers or family and enjoy an unforgettable experience locally with amazing company," continued Caldwell.

To kick off the excitement for the event, organizers launched the Wine and Tapas monthly e-magazine (http://charlottewinetapasweek.com/wine-guide/) in December as a way for enthusiasts to explore the aroma of Charlotte's wine, culinary and entertainment industries. There will be a print edition in the spring and fall of 2017 as well. Sign up on the website to receive updates.

For more information, visit http://charlottewinetapasweek.com/.

