MFG.com's Bo Hagler Recognized as a Supply Chain Provider "Pro to Know"
Efforts to Promote U.S. Manufacturing Distinguish Hagler as a Top Supply Chain Professional
Bo possesses more than 25 years of high-tech product planning and strategy expertise. As MFG.com's CEO, he guides the company's vision and provides corporate leadership in the strategic areas of technology and research, operations and performance excellence. Since taking over the helm in 2007 prediction, he has sought to fulfill CNN Money's 2007 prediction that MFG.com would be a company that would "change the world." Toward that end, Bo has spearheaded major innovations to the online platform to enhance user experience, tighten safeguards, streamline processes, expand coverage and enhance opportunities for subscribers and buyers alike.
Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, said, "Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates Bo Hagler and all the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing."
In commenting on receiving this prestigious award, Bo Hagler said, "It is an honor to be included within this group of supply chain superstars. I am gratified that our efforts to promote manufacturing, especially U.S. manufacturing, resonated with the selection committee. Long before U.S. manufacturing jobs became a political issue, MFG.com sought to assist manufacturers, whether small machine shops or large plants, in securing work. At the same time, we are committed to helping buyers build reliable supply chains and provide them a ready solution when the inevitable 'bumps in the road occur.' We're proud of all we have accomplished to date and look forward to even greater contributions going forward. "
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.
About MFG.com
MFG.com is an online, manufacturing marketplace that instantly connects companies seeking contract manufacturing services with qualified job shops around the world, based on the requirements of the job being sourced. With members in 172 countries, MFG is the largest and most well-established marketplace of its kind in the world. For more information, please call 888-404-9686 or visit our website at www.mfg.com (http://www.mfg.com/?
