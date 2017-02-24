 
Industry News





COMPRION eUICC Profile Manager Supporting Phase Two of GSMA Specifications for Consumer Devices

 
PADERBORN, Germany - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- COMPRION's modular tool for efficient eUICC life-cycle management now supports phase 2 of the GSMA specifications for consumer devices. Phase 2 of SGP.21 and SGP.22 will be the new basis for worldwide interoperability of Remote SIM Provisioning for consumer devices. The eUICC Profile Manager for phase 2 will be introduced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The eUICC Profile Manager is a tool designed for mobile network operators, card manufacturers, system integrators, or service providers. Jens Christoph, Director for eUICC Test Solutions at COMPRION explains: "It helps engineers coding eUICC profiles to easily load the defined profile onto the card. As the tool is very convenient to use, it prepares the eUICC for further usage or testing."

The software consists of two components. The Profile Loader can be used to load, enable, disable, or delete profiles of M2M or consumer device eUICCs. With the Profile Explorer option, users can scan and update already provisioned profiles using remote file and application management (RFM and RAM) procedures.

The eUICC Profile Manager is compliant to both – the latest version of the GSMA M2M specification SGP.02 V3.1 and the Consumer Device specification SGP.22 V2.0.

All relevant transport channels, secure channel protocols, and all subscription management servers of both GSMA eUICC realms are covered, which makes eUICC Profile Manager an essential all-round tool for anyone working with eUICCs.

Source:COMPRION GmbH
