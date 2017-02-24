News By Tag
* eUICC
* Gsma
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
COMPRION eUICC Profile Manager Supporting Phase Two of GSMA Specifications for Consumer Devices
The eUICC Profile Manager is a tool designed for mobile network operators, card manufacturers, system integrators, or service providers. Jens Christoph, Director for eUICC Test Solutions at COMPRION explains: "It helps engineers coding eUICC profiles to easily load the defined profile onto the card. As the tool is very convenient to use, it prepares the eUICC for further usage or testing."
The software consists of two components. The Profile Loader can be used to load, enable, disable, or delete profiles of M2M or consumer device eUICCs. With the Profile Explorer option, users can scan and update already provisioned profiles using remote file and application management (RFM and RAM) procedures.
The eUICC Profile Manager is compliant to both – the latest version of the GSMA M2M specification SGP.02 V3.1 and the Consumer Device specification SGP.22 V2.0.
All relevant transport channels, secure channel protocols, and all subscription management servers of both GSMA eUICC realms are covered, which makes eUICC Profile Manager an essential all-round tool for anyone working with eUICCs.
Contact
Kathleen Knievel
***@comprion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse