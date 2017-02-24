News By Tag
Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center Adds Lightweight Materials Expert to Team
In partnership with LIFT, Peterson will advise manufacturers about the advantages lightweight materials have within the industry, assist during the manufacturing transition and implementation and will help develop innovative approaches for transferring technology to small U.S. manufacturers. This collaboration stems from a $1.2 million grant The Center received from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program to drive lightweight innovation.
"Lightweight materials are rapidly transforming the manufacturing landscape—particularly in the automotive arena. Gregg will play a pivotal role advancing the development and adoption of cutting-edge lightweight manufacturing technologies,"
Peterson has led multiple design and manufacturing projects for OEMs, including those for specialty racing, passenger and military vehicles. His depth of knowledge includes ferrous and non-ferrous body structure design and originality, aerodynamics, software controls and manufacturing. Currently, he holds twelve patents in multi-disciplinary fields with more in process. Peterson holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from the General Motors Institute.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center is an organization dedicated to supporting Michigan manufacturers to work smarter, to compete and to prosper. The Center offers personalized consulting services to meet the needs of clients in virtually every aspect of their businesses. The Center is affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP Program). The Center also is closely affiliated with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with the shared goal of making Michigan businesses vibrant, driving GDP growth and creating new and lasting jobs. For more information, visit www.the-center.org.
LIFT, operated by the American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute (ALMMII), is a public-private partnership to develop and deploy advanced lightweight materials manufacturing technologies, and implement education and training programs to prepare the workforce. ALMMII was selected through a competitive process led by the U.S. Department of Defense under the Lightweight and Modern Metals Manufacturing Innovation (LM3I) (http://youtu.be/
As a non-regulatory agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce, NIST promotes U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life.
