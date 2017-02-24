News By Tag
Kanoo Engineering secures new projects
Kanoo Engineering is an ISO certified company for design, fabrication, and installation of structural steel works, tanks and pressure vessels
Neil Scott, General Manager of Kanoo Engineering said, "I am delighted to confirm a series of recent new orders with a long-standing client for the engineering and fabrication of over 130 stainless steel tanks and skids to be supplied, via our client, to oil and gas customers across the Gulf and on to the oilfields in Iraq, Azerbaijan and other locations."
"The skids and tanks will undergo stringent end-user quality inspection and testing prior to being fitted out and shipped to their final destination. Kanoo Engineering undertakes detailed engineering design of each package and following client approval, we begin production in batches, supporting our client with final assembly of piping and controls equipment as required. Fabrication is underway now and final deliveries of this sizeable order are scheduled to take place in May this year. A further series of orders are also confirmed for release in the coming weeks, which are a strong start for 2017", he added.
Neil further revealed that Kanoo Engineering has also signed a contract with another client for the design, fabrication and installation of structural steel for a new Dubai School under construction now, and with the engineering works already underway.
About Kanoo Engineering
Kanoo Engineering is a member of The Kanoo Group, one of the largest family-owned conglomerates in the region established in 1890. Based in Dubai, Kanoo Engineering specialises in supply and design of equipment and quality steel structures such as process equipment and pressure vessels, skid mounted packages, API storage tanks, piping spools, SS decorative work and kitchen equipment, among others.
Kanoo Engineering conforms to ISO 9001 standards and certified by ASME for 'U & S' stamps for the field and shop fabrication of pressure vessels, heat exchangers, and power boilers; 'PP' stamp for field and shop assembly and fabrication of power piping; and 'NB R' stamp for field and shop repair of pressure retaining items; in accordance with ASME Code, The National Board Inspection Code and Jurisdictional requirements.
For more info visit: http://www.kanooengineering.com/
