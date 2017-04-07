News By Tag
Kanoo Machinery exhibits farming technologies at AgraME 2017
Kanoo Machinery is a Silver Sponsor of the recent AgraME. AgraME is the largest agribusiness event in the Middle East which features manufacturers and suppliers of machinery, equipment, and industry advancements, to cater to the growing market
During the exhibition, Kanoo Machinery featured its Massey Ferguson Global Series – the new MF4708 tractors re-engineered from the ground up to meet the needs of present and future farming. With the MF 4700 Series, each component and every assembly have been designed to ensure rock-solid reliability and integral dependability in all weathers, in all environments – whether from haulage in Africa, through livestock farm tasks in Europe, to rice cultivation in Asia and livestock block chores in North America.
Furthermore, Kanoo Machinery displayed its new Bobcat T590 Compact Truck Loaders and their attachments, ideal for loading and unloading tasks where space is limited but the need for maximum lift height is necessary, with a rated operating capacity (no more than 35% of tipping load) of 992 kg, and a tipping load of 2,834 kg; plus a maximum travel speed of 11.8 km/h.
Mr. David Atkinson, General Manager, Kanoo Machinery, said, "We are proud to say that we are a member of The Kanoo Group, one of the largest family-owned businesses in the Middle East, established in 1890. Our products are run by our trained staff who know the machines inside out, and are able to provide advice, parts, service and support whenever required to keep the machines running at its optimum."
He added, "We have an extensive inventory of fast moving machines, parts and consumables to ensure fast response time to machine breakdowns. We maintain stocks in all our branches and a more comprehensive inventory at our Distribution Centres in Al Quoz and Jebel Ali Free Zone."
Kanoo Machinery's Mr. Mogallan Bhagat (Field Sales Manager, Dubai & NE - Industrial Products), Mr. Ahmad Swaid (Brand Manager – Construction Equipment), Mr. Abdul Tausif Butt (Regional Manager), Mr. Mohammed Al Hashimi (Regional Manager – Government Business & Export) and Mohammed Habeeb Hussain (Government Business – Sales), actively played a part in the exhibition.
Mr. Kevin Vines (Manager, Business & Commercial – Operations, Pakistan & Middle East) and Mr. Alessandro Rigoni (Regional Service Manager, Europe Middle East) from AGCO – the parent company of Massey Ferguson and a world leader in farm equipment, also contributed to the event participation.
Mostly from Kanoo Machinery have gathered a considerable amount of sales leads from customers in the UAE and the Middle East in the recent trade show and are optimistic with the constant growth and development of agribusiness industry in the region.
About Kanoo Machinery
Kanoo Machinery is a member of The Kanoo Group. Since mid-1960s, Kanoo Machinery represents a wide range of leading international equipment brands/manufacturers within such areas as maintenance and construction, earth-moving machinery, cranes and material handling, power generation, marine power, airport equipment, welding supplies, safety and testing services, specialised equipment and services, agricultural equipment, industrial and automotive diesel engines and parts and workshop support services.
Kanoo Machinery has gained a considerable reputation as an expert solutions provider through its personalised service and dependability in delivering first class machinery and equipment along with its associated support services to both Government and Private sector customers. The world-class products offered by Kanoo Machinery are backed by a strong and efficient after sales network of workshops, replacement parts and mobile service facilities throughout the Gulf and the Arabian Peninsula. Part of Kanoo Machinery, KANRENT has also been providing different equipment on short and long-term hire including lease.
For more details, visit http://www.kanoogroup.com
