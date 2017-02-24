News By Tag
Secardeo automates the distribution of user certificates to mobile devices
Outstanding features of certPush and certModeare:
· Usage of native S/MIME functions for digital signatures and end-to-end encryption on iOS and Android
· Provisioning of managed and unmanaged devices with digital certificates and private keys of a user
· Global retrieval of S/MIME certificates in collaboration with the Secardeo certBox
· Access to standard key archives of a Microsoft CA and of Secardeo certEP
· Enables the usage of accepted certificates from public CAs like SwissSign or QuoVadis
· Compatible with state-of-the-
For further information please visit www.secardeo.com.
About Secardeo
Secardeo is a pioneer in the field of enterprise solutions with digital signatures and certificates. With our solutions you can distribute certificates and keys securely, automated and trustworthy within your enterprise. We help our popular customers to increase IT security, lower costs and comply with regulations.
Contact
Secardeo GmbH
***@secardeo.com
