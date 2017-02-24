BioLogue Hosts 3rd Annual Advanced Hands-on STEM Event for Youth

ATLANTA
- March 2, 2017
- PRLog
-- BioLogue's STEM Adventures community event will return for the third year on March 25, 2017, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm at Exchange Park Recreation Center in Decatur, Georgia. Youth ages 5 – 18 will participate in an extensive collection of free hands-on STEM explorations. Workshops will include, Microscopy, Forensic Botany, Anatomy & Physiology, Drones, Embryology and more.
According to the Bureau of Labor, it is projected that the majority of future jobs will be in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields. The goal of the BioLogue Laboratorium is to help prepare underserved/
underrepresented youth for 21st Century opportunities.
BioLogue Laboratorium CEO Gladys Delancey- Bolding states that "It is vital to expose underserved/
underrepresented youth to STEM content in order for them to make informed career choices." She collaborates with DeKalb County's Commissioner Larry Johnson in hosting engaging events for underserved youth to fully enjoy, embrace, love and appreciate the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
The mission of the BioLogue's programs and events "Labortorium"
is to provide learners the opportunity to grasp high-level science via authentic STEM exploration and inquiry-based methodologies. During the STEM Adventures: Hands-on Hodgepodge of Science, BioLogue is simultaneously hosting the 3rd Annual research-based STEM Fair for Girls event that will be open for girls in 6th – 12 grades. Contestants will defend their work to expert judges and prizes are awarded to the winners in each grade category. Those who are interested can visit BioLogue's official registration website can be found at Eventbrite.com - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/biologue-stem-adventures-201...
or www.bit.ly/STEMADV.