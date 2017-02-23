News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Divorce Bye Dementia: A Spouse's Journal"-Wife's Touching Memoir Describes Relationship Changes
Diane E. Peeling's eye-opening book on the concerns and legalities of caregiving delves into the unique challenges facing those whose loved ones have lost touch with reality. She describes the unexpected gauntlet to be run that can easily destroy the survivors.
"Age no longer mattered as I watched and waited while my husband disappeared into the desert of dementia. I had to keep living while this happened and the realities set in," she says. "Your spouse may not know you anymore, but you certainly find out who you are!"
Her timely story about her husband David is truly a revelation.
About the Author: Diane E. Peeling is from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where David Peeling resides in an extended care unit. This is her second book.
"This is a survivor's story. In this day and age, when we are all afraid of what would happen if a loved one would suffer the slow death of dementia, we can all use the advice of someone who's been there. We are thrilled to be the publisher of this insightful memoir," says Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
DIVORCE BYE DEMENTIA: A SPOUSE'S JOURNAL (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
http://sbprabooks.com/
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse