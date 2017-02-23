 
5K Racer Focused T-Shirt Company Pledges 25% of All Proceeds to Charity

 
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- 5K Style—a t-shirt company that designs and sells shirts to 5K race participating women—announced it will pledge 25% of proceeds from sales to charity. Shane Park, founder of 5K Style, believes charitable giving is a part of 5K Style's mission.

"We love the spirit of the 5K race," said Park. "While running just over three miles isn't necessarily easy, it's more accessible and inclusive than longer races. And many of these races are themed and have a charity component. We think having fun and supporting meaningful causes makes the 5K race the perfect social activity."

For now, 5K Style has selected three charities to support: American Heart Association, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and Donors Choose.

About the selected charities, Park said, "Our selection process comes down to three categories: supporting women and women's health, empowering children, and protecting the environment. We're still working on naming a charity in the last category. But these are causes that speak to us personally, and we'll add more as we grow."

According to Running USA, over 7.6 million people finished a 5K race in 2015. Among those race finishers, 59% were women. "We believe women who race 5K deserve recognition, and we design our shirts to accomplish that," said Park. "And supporting incredible charities with each purchase is another reason to feel great." 5K race fans are invited to contact the company directly with suggestions of charities to support.

About 5K Style

5K Style (https://5kstyle.com) is a Kansas City-based company that designs and sells t-shirts to women who are 5K race enthusiasts. Their mission is to celebrate women who race 5K, encourage new participation, and support incredible charities through proceeds from sales.

Contact:
Shane Park
shane@5kstyle.com
Kansas City, MO
USA

