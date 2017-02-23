Tech Talk featuring Rick Turoczy of Silicon Florist

Spread the Word

-- This Friday The Tech Academy is excited to be hosting Rick Turoczy as this week's Tech Talk speaker. The Tech Talk will be held Friday, March 3in The Tech Academy classroom beginning at 1pm.If you're looking to gain some insight into the Portland tech startup scene, look no further than Mr. Turoczy. Rick has been writing about startups for a decade on Siliconflorist.com, and has been working with Pacific Northwest startups for over two decades. Blogging not only led to writing for Read Write Web, but speaking engagements, judging startups for SXSW, being elected to the boards of Oregon Entrepreneurs Network & Tech Association of Oregon and much more! He's also co-founded two different startup accelerators, an event named by Fortune "as the next SXSW, and the digital magazine 'Built Oregon'.What began it all was the thriving Silicon Florist blog. The blog was created to serve as a hub for startup news "particularly web-based, mobile-based, and open source technology."For a novice like myself, the website is approachable but extremely informational and perfect for gaining insight and knowledge of the startup community surrounding me. The blog features events like PDX Startup week & Product Camp, awesome opinion pieces, helpful tools, updates on local startups, and so much more!Albeit a fantastic one, Silicon Florist is more than a blog. The website also has many incredibly helpful features, including: a community board where users can post questions, offers, advice, etc., a link to Portland startup Caligator page or all upcoming events, and a jobs page where companies can post listings for open positions!With a little luck, and a lot of hard work on the part of our Outreach Team, The Tech Academy has been grateful to have a long list of exceptional and quality speakers, Rick Turoczy being among them. The benefit our students receive from having professionals of far ranging specialties is significant. In addition to the Live Project each student completes prior to graduation, Tech Talks give a much needed insight into what to expect when entering the field and how to be a successful developer.The Tech Academy is a 15-week coding boot camp where students learn computer programming and software development. The curriculum is available locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: Computer Science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Project Management and more.For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com