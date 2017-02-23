Get the Right Ingredients Today!

Restaurants Can Now Download 90-Minute Audio Publicity and Marketing Plan to Grow Their Business

FullSizeRender

Contact

Tom Geiser

***@me.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12623446/1 Tom Geiser

End

-- Restaurants across the country struggle to grow. It doesn't have to be that way. On the Ball PR provides restaurants with 90 minutes of publicity and marketing ideas to grow their customer base. At $39.99 it's affordable and comes with a bonus."Restaurant owners and managers who buy this audio plan will receive knowledge from my 23-year career," said Tom Geiser, President of On the Ball PR. "It has something extra, too. Customers will also receive my email, so they can ask me questions or get a little more insight."That's right. Geiser asks buyers of the audio plan to send him emails with questions, comments, insight, feedback, etc."For less than the cost of four adult diners, your restaurant can get the insight and ideas I would normally charge at a rate of $150 an hour," said Geiser. "The plan gives you plenty of ideas to implement, and with my help you can really fill your seats."To find out more about the audio publicity and marketing plan, please visit: