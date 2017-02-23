News By Tag
Healthcare innovation showcased at startup conference in Florida
Importance of Healthcare Innovation to Florida Economy Key Focus of International Conference in Ft. Lauderdale
"If you believe innovation happens near the need, then Florida is a great place for healthcare technology startups given its elderly population and world class health systems," said Santalo. And the statistics prove Santalo right. Florida is home to the nation's #2 largest medical device manufacturing industry, #3 largest pharmaceuticals manufacturing industry, and #7 largest biotech R&D industry according to Enterprise Florida.
Serial healthcare entrepreneur and investor Mitchel Laskey added, "Florida has more than 20 million residents, many of whom are greying and want to stay active and promote healthy lifestyles, and this demand is a huge catalyst for disruptive technologies that can be big drivers of an innovation economy here in the state. The increasing investments being made by the entire ecosystem - academic, public, and private sectors - are supporting and encouraging these activities."
Nayyar, who is Chief Healthcare & Innovation Officer of Miami-based Femwell Group Health, brings a different perspective to the panel. Dr. Nayyar has been named "Top 26 Smartest People in Health IT" by Becker's Report, ranked one of the "Top 25 Minority Healthcare Executives" by Modern Healthcare, and recognized as "12 Powerful Women Voices in Healthcare Innovation and On Twitter" by Med City News. Nayyar sees women as the real driving force in healthcare innovation. "We see in our TopLine MD practices that women are the primary healthcare decision makers for the family and have a unique understanding of real patient needs. This places women in tech in front of rich opportunities to empower patients and providers and ultimately lead the evolution of health tech solutions."
The Superstars in Healthcare Innovation panel is one of 18 panels at SUP-X. Bob Fitts, the event's founder and producer, explained that the purpose of the event is to connect investors, entrepreneurs and related service providers from throughout the state and the country while enriching and shining a positive light on the Florida startup/VC ecosystem. The event is expected to attract over one thousand attendees from several dozen states and about a dozen countries, Fitts said. SUP-X also features a special "Diversity in Entrepreneurship Forum" to address the needs of those typically under-addressed in the startup and venture capital communities. The event concludes with a pitch competition where a total of $50,000 will be awarded to three startups. Over 40 startups from throughout the US and Puerto Rico are competing this year.
Tickets to SUP-X range from $59-$399.
