Healthcare innovation showcased at startup conference in Florida

Importance of Healthcare Innovation to Florida Economy Key Focus of International Conference in Ft. Lauderdale
 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- As life sciences and healthcare become an increasingly important part of the Florida economy, a panel at an upcoming area international conference will interview several healthcare leaders to learn what makes those businesses succeed and how this can further benefit the state.  Scott Decker, CEO of Sunrise based MDLive, Dr. Geeta Nayyar of Miami based Femwell Group Health, Albert Santalo, founder of Miami based CareCloud and serial health entrepreneur and investor Mitchel Laskey will be panelists on the "Superstars of Healthcare Innovation" panel at SUP-X: The StartUp Expo, a two day international early-stage conference being held at the Broward Convention Center on March 6-7.  Amanda Signorelli, CEO of nationally renowned Techweek, will moderate the panel.

"If you believe innovation happens near the need, then Florida is a great place for healthcare technology startups given its elderly population and world class health systems," said Santalo.  And the statistics prove Santalo right.  Florida is home to the nation's #2 largest medical device manufacturing industry, #3 largest pharmaceuticals manufacturing industry, and #7 largest biotech R&D industry according to Enterprise Florida.

Serial healthcare entrepreneur and investor Mitchel Laskey added, "Florida has more than 20 million residents, many of whom are greying and want to stay active and promote healthy lifestyles, and this demand is a huge catalyst for disruptive technologies that can be big drivers of an innovation economy here in the state. The increasing investments being made by the entire ecosystem - academic, public, and private sectors - are supporting and encouraging these activities."

Nayyar, who is Chief Healthcare & Innovation Officer of Miami-based Femwell Group Health, brings a different perspective to the panel.  Dr. Nayyar has been named "Top 26 Smartest People in Health IT" by Becker's Report, ranked one of the "Top 25 Minority Healthcare Executives" by Modern Healthcare, and recognized as "12 Powerful Women Voices in Healthcare Innovation and On Twitter" by Med City News.  Nayyar sees women as the real driving force in healthcare innovation.  "We see in our TopLine MD practices that women are the primary healthcare decision makers for the family and have a unique understanding of real patient needs. This places women in tech in front of rich opportunities to empower patients and providers and ultimately lead the evolution of health tech solutions."

The Superstars in Healthcare Innovation panel is one of 18 panels at SUP-X.  Bob Fitts, the event's founder and producer, explained that the purpose of the event is to connect investors, entrepreneurs and related service providers from throughout the state and the country while enriching and shining a positive light on the Florida startup/VC ecosystem.  The event is expected to attract over one thousand attendees from several dozen states and about a dozen countries, Fitts said.  SUP-X also features a special "Diversity in Entrepreneurship Forum" to address the needs of those typically under-addressed in the startup and venture capital communities.  The event concludes with a pitch competition where a total of $50,000 will be awarded to three startups.  Over 40 startups from throughout the US and Puerto Rico are competing this year.

Tickets to SUP-X range from $59-$399.  More information about SUP-X may be found at http://www.sup-x.org/ or by contacting Bob Fitts at info@sup-x.org.

About SUP-X: The StartUp Expo

SUP-X®: The StartUp Expo is a two-day, international startup and early-stage conference at the Greater Fort Lauderdale-Broward Convention Center, March 6-7, 2017.  SUP-X is expected to attract 1250-1500 startup and early-stage entrepreneurs, angel and venture capital investors, service providers and others from 35+ states and 12-15 countries.  The event features a special "Diversity in Entrepreneurship Forum" to address the needs of those typically under-addressed in the startup and venture capital communities.  SUP-X also will have some 18 speeches and panels comprised of 60+ successful entrepreneurs and investors speaking on topics of interest to investors and entrepreneurs alike.  SUP-X also features its own startup competition with $50,000 in cash divided among three winners.  Tickets to SUP-X range from $59-$399.  More information about SUP-X may be found at http://www.sup-x.org/.

Media Contact
Bob Fitts
Founder + Producer, SUP-X: The StartUp Expo
212-300-5568
bob@sup-x.org
