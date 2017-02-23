News By Tag
Elevate Launches National Mental Health Symposium
To Raise Awareness & $25,000 Monthly Treatment Scholorships!
About the keynote speakers
Margie shares her journey as to why many go untreated, re - admitted, or loosing hope; not understanding the importance of continuum care and the importance of strengthening awareness and referral sources. Her expertise on bullying and domestic violence helps many to regain the confidence and to persevere to the utmost life.
G3 (Juan (age 16), Hector (age 14), Angel (age 12) will be sharing their continuous efforts to bringing awareness on teen depression, suicide ideation, and addiction; through music. G3 has continuously advocated on bullying awareness and prevention; through school assemblies and events since 2011. Their courage of speaking on such a sensitive topic has brought many to openly discuss their life challenges and willingness to seek treatment. www.g3elevate.com
If you would like more information about the National Symposium, please visit www. elevatebhr.com
Elevate Behavioral Health Resource Guide
info@elevatebhr.com
