 
News By Tag
* Mental Health
* Depression
* Addiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716


Teen Boy Band, G3, Ending Mental Health Stigma In Schools Nationwide

The three young brothers of G3 just released their brand new single, "Elevate"
 
 
G3 Logo
G3 Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mental Health
Depression
Addiction

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Projects

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Margie Barilla founder and manager to G3, mental health awareness tour is proud to launch a unique, educational, and upbeat tour, the multi-talented young musical group G3, formed by brothers  Juan (17), Hector (15),  and Angel Garcia (13). The teens are dedicated to performing and advocating for a better world through their new music, live concerts, television appearances, and community engagements. They have appeared/performed on NBC's America's Got Talent, CBS' Young Sheldon, Disney Channel's Raven's Home, Disney Channel's Bizaardvark, Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn, and many more!

This summer, G3 released their new single "Elevate," a dance-beat heavy song with a candy-coated chorus and equally as sweet uplifting lyrics. Like the brothers themselves, the song aspires to spread positive energy laced with inspiration, hope, and persistence. "Our goal is not to just create music that hits on the surface," explains eldest brother Juan. "We want to go deeper and create music that makes wcj people feel inspired to take on the world!"

Margie Barilla Founder/Manager, and mental health advocate expert, says, "The school assemblies will definitely bring further awareness on mental health topics: Teen depression, suicide ideation, and addiction. I'm thrilled to be working again with these gifted and dedicated young men, and are excited to grow with them as they make an impact, not only in the entertainment world, but in their local communities." She continues, "It's encouraging to know that Juan, himself, will be attending UCLA this fall to ultimately become a pediatrician. I mean, that's where these kids' minds are at."

In addition to performing, Juan, Hector, and Angel are advocates for multiple causes and regularly give back. They have worked with the United Nations San Diego Chapter for the "Bullying, Not Cool" campaign (which later merged with bringing awareness to teen depression, suicide ideation, and addiction), and they have co-founded Elevate Behavioral Health Resource to help end the stigma for mental health support and addiction treatment.

Currently, the boys are in the studio recording their brand new 10 song album, set for a release in 2018.

To keep up with the all the latest G3 news, be sure to follow them on social media. For more information or to interview G3, visit www.g3elevate.com.

Media Contact
Margie Barilla
214-843-8503
info@elevatebhr.com
End
Source:G3 Entertainment
Email:***@elevatebhr.com Email Verified
Tags:Mental Health, Depression, Addiction
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 21, 2017
Elevate Behavioral Health Resource Guide PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share