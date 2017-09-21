News By Tag
Teen Boy Band, G3, Ending Mental Health Stigma In Schools Nationwide
The three young brothers of G3 just released their brand new single, "Elevate"
This summer, G3 released their new single "Elevate," a dance-beat heavy song with a candy-coated chorus and equally as sweet uplifting lyrics. Like the brothers themselves, the song aspires to spread positive energy laced with inspiration, hope, and persistence. "Our goal is not to just create music that hits on the surface," explains eldest brother Juan. "We want to go deeper and create music that makes wcj people feel inspired to take on the world!"
Margie Barilla Founder/Manager, and mental health advocate expert, says, "The school assemblies will definitely bring further awareness on mental health topics: Teen depression, suicide ideation, and addiction. I'm thrilled to be working again with these gifted and dedicated young men, and are excited to grow with them as they make an impact, not only in the entertainment world, but in their local communities."
In addition to performing, Juan, Hector, and Angel are advocates for multiple causes and regularly give back. They have worked with the United Nations San Diego Chapter for the "Bullying, Not Cool" campaign (which later merged with bringing awareness to teen depression, suicide ideation, and addiction), and they have co-founded Elevate Behavioral Health Resource to help end the stigma for mental health support and addiction treatment.
Currently, the boys are in the studio recording their brand new 10 song album, set for a release in 2018.
To keep up with the all the latest G3 news, be sure to follow them on social media. For more information or to interview G3, visit www.g3elevate.com.
Media Contact
Margie Barilla
214-843-8503
info@elevatebhr.com
