Real-Life Master Spy Nominated for Music Award!
He survived 57 attempts on his life – but the Independent Music Awards?
Distinguished, charismatic, and exuding experience and an understanding beyond our expectations, Dr. Marmol took us into his confidence and shared the following with us: "Conspiracy theories pale in comparison to the reality of major events that have taken during the past fifty years. I know; I was there." Looking into his eyes took away all of our doubt. We knew we were talking with a truly amazing and captivating master spy. "I am now able to reveal the secrets, the lies, the truth," he continued with a twinkle in his eye, a smile on his face, and an unquestionable deadly seriousness. "You will be astonished to experience, through my eyes, truth that you could never imagine. Reality versus what people believe is very far removed indeed!"
Astounded by the revelations we uncovered reading the first six of Dr. Marmol's 5-star rated books, we were somewhat reluctant to ask for any additional 'spy secrets.' His wit, wisdom, sense of humor and charm, however, caused us to quickly overcome our fear.
"Do you really want to know another big secret?" he asked. "Come closer." Almost whispering, he continued, "I'm very good at what I do." We knew that to be the case as we inched closer to hear what we were sure would be a beyond-top-secret, earth-shattering revalation. "I have been nominated for an Independent Music Award," Dr. Marmol explained. He could see that we were confused. "I am a professional musician; It's not a cover . . . well, it was a couple of times, but I'm actually in this competition and I want all of my friends to vote for me." A big smile appeared on his face. "You do want to be my friend, don't you? I hope you'll help put me in a winning position and join me at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City – September of this year – where the Independent Music Award winners will be honored."
One thing we've learned; never vote against him!
Voting link: http://fans.independentmusicawards.com/
Contact
Tad Atkinson, VP
Cuban Lightning Enterprises
***@gmail.com
