ISO 9001 Confirms Metals Engineering's Quality Focus
Metal Heat Treatment Leader Provides Confidence in Performance
The set of requirements mandated in the ISO 9001:2008 or 9001:2015 standards set management system conformance requirements that give manufacturers confidence that their supplier can consistently provide products and services that meet their needs and expectations. Tom Bennett, of Total Quality Systems LLC, recently helped Metals Engineering complete their annual ISO audit with no findings from auditor DQS Inc.
"ISO-compliant heat treatment companies such as ours can provide a higher level of reliability because our quality management system meets or exceeds the requirements of this standard," said Ted Kemen, owner and CEO of Metals Engineering. "This provides our customers with increased confidence in our ability to provide consistent, conforming products and services."
ISO 9001 features a risk-based approach to quality that covers a variety of topics including:
• Leadership's commitment to quality
• The company's customer focus
• The adequacy of its resources
• Employee competence
• Process management
• Quality planning
• Design of services provided
• Customer communication and ensuring the capability to meet customer requirements
• Effective control of external providers of materials and/or services
• Effective monitoring and measurement of processes
• Processes to address customer satisfaction
• Corrective actions to drive improvement
About Metals Engineering, Inc.
Metals Engineering is an ISO 9001:2008-certified commercial heat treater with facilities in Green Bay and De Pere, Wisconsin. The company offers a wide range of heat treatment capabilities designed to meet stringent customer requirements. For more information on Metals Engineering's capabilities or to request a quote, go to http://www.metalsengineering.net/
Contact
Metals Engineering
920-339-8590
sales@metalsengineering.net
