March 2017
ISO 9001 Confirms Metals Engineering's Quality Focus

Metal Heat Treatment Leader Provides Confidence in Performance
 
Metals Engineering ISO 9001
Metals Engineering ISO 9001
DE PERE, Wis. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Industrial customers researching metal heat treatment companies depend on Metals Engineering, Inc. to provide the level of temperature uniformity and quality performance that is better assured with an ISO 9001 conforming quality management system. Metals Engineering is a leading commercial heat treater based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that performs a variety of heat treatment services including precipitation hardening with turnaround times that put it among the fastest in the industry.

The set of requirements mandated in the ISO 9001:2008 or 9001:2015 standards set management system conformance requirements that give manufacturers confidence that their supplier can consistently provide products and services that meet their needs and expectations. Tom Bennett, of Total Quality Systems LLC, recently helped Metals Engineering complete their annual ISO audit with no findings from auditor DQS Inc.

"ISO-compliant heat treatment companies such as ours can provide a higher level of reliability because our quality management system meets or exceeds the requirements of this standard," said Ted Kemen, owner and CEO of Metals Engineering. "This provides our customers with increased confidence in our ability to provide consistent, conforming products and services."

The ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental organization that brings together international experts that develop management system standards supporting continual improvement helping lead to innovation and solutions to global challenges. The ISO standard itself does not certify companies, rather it confirms conformity of the business's quality management system to defined requirements.

"Metals Engineering regularly submits to voluntary third-party audits that certify our compliance with ISO 9001 guidelines," Kemen said. "We believe in the importance of continuous improvement and attention to quality processes that result in exceptional products and service for our customers."

ISO 9001 features a risk-based approach to quality that covers a variety of topics including:

• Leadership's commitment to quality
• The company's customer focus
• The adequacy of its resources
• Employee competence
• Process management
• Quality planning
• Design of services provided
• Customer communication and ensuring the capability to meet customer requirements
• Effective control of external providers of materials and/or services
• Effective monitoring and measurement of processes
• Processes to address customer satisfaction
• Corrective actions to drive improvement

About Metals Engineering, Inc.
Metals Engineering is an ISO 9001:2008-certified commercial heat treater with facilities in Green Bay and De Pere, Wisconsin. The company offers a wide range of heat treatment capabilities designed to meet stringent customer requirements. For more information on Metals Engineering's capabilities or to request a quote, go to http://www.metalsengineering.net/ or call 920-339-8590.

View original post on ISO 9001, metal heat treatment companies here.

Contact
Metals Engineering
920-339-8590
sales@metalsengineering.net

Source:Metals Engineering
Email:***@metalsengineering.net Email Verified
Tags:Iso 9001, Heat Treatment Companies
Industry:Industrial, Manufacturing, Services
De Pere - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Services
