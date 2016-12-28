Country(s)
Metals Engineering Uses Carburizing Technology to Harden Metals
Metals Engineering's ability to provide carburizing/carbonitriding processes for a wide range of industrial applications is one reason manufacturers throughout North America trust the quality of their products to the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based commercial heat treater.
The carburizing process involves heat treating steel in the presence of carbon-rich gases. The carbon diffuses into the surface, and upon quenching in oil, creates a surface hardness up to 60 on the Rockwell C scale.
Metals Engineering technicians use software to monitor furnace temperature and carbon potential to deliver precise case hardening depths to as deep as .150 inches. Carburizing can be used on lower carbon steels to provide hardness on the surface that would be impossible to achieve with a typical quench and tempering process.
Metals Engineering also offers carbonitriding capabilities, a modified version of the carburizing process that leverages the molecular properties of nitrogen in addition to carbon. Carbonitriding is more commonly used with inexpensive, easily machined low-carbon steel to generate harder surface properties similar to carburizing. Carbonitriding forms a shallower, wear-resistant case than carburizing, typically .005 to .020 inches deep.
The company's lab technicians have the ability to perform the necessary microhardness and microstructure inspections required per industry and customer specifications. Hardness and case depth certifications can be produced if required.
Metals Engineering's plants in Green Bay and De Pere, Wisconsin, provide the flexibility to offer some of the quickest turnaround times in the heat treatment industry. Both plants are able to perform carburizing or carbonitriding processes.
Metals Engineering is an ISO 9001:2008-certified commercial heat treater with facilities in Green Bay and De Pere, Wisconsin. The company offers a wide range of heat treatment capabilities designed to meet stringent customer requirements.
