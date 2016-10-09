News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bitcentral Announces WXIA Station Goes Live with Precis/Oasis™
Another important refresh for Bitcentral as it demonstrates the continued commitment TEGNA places with Bitcentral for its newsroom solutions. Bitcentral extends its congratulations and appreciation to WXIA staff for their partnership throughout the upgrade process and looks forward to being a valued partner moving forward.
TEGNA's WXIA launches with Bitcentral Precis/Oasis™
Additional Resources
http://www.bitcentral.com/
About Bitcentral
Bitcentral provides solid and simple video workflow solutions that streamline, unify and extend broadcast and media operations through innovative, easy-to-use technology and an exceptional customer experience. A trusted partner since 2000, Bitcentral enables broadcast and media companies to advance their reach, profitability, and competitiveness through forward-looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions for news, sports, and emerging-platform content. See how at http://www.bitcentral.com.
Bitcentral and the Bitcentral logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Bitcentral, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse