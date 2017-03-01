News By Tag
Vail Place Awarded Partners in Arts Participation Grant by Minnesota State Arts Board
"During the program, Vail Place members learn about theater elements like playwriting, performance and directing. Ultimately many of the members perform their pieces for a theater audience and at other venues. Members who have participated in the program have reported they gained significant improvements in self-confidence, as well as increased skills in communication and collaboration,"
As part of the Vail Theater/Storytelling program, professional teaching artists from the History Theatre work with Vail Place members during a series of 15-week workshops in the fall and spring. Vail Place is also developing an outreach program that will bring these performances to additional audiences including community and civic groups, service providers and others. Vail Place plans to provide these ongoing performances in addition to a planned public performance at the History Theatre in December of 2017.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
"Encouraging creativity focusing on the arts has been well-documented to enrich the lives and recovery of adults with mental illnesses. At Vail Place, we've always embraced creative expression not only as a tool for recovery, but also because it simply makes all of our lives better," said Vicky Couillard, Vail Place Executive Director. "We're fortunate to live in a state that supports important programs like the Minnesota State Arts Board, an organization that truly helps make the arts available to everyone."
Minnesota State Arts Board Partners in Arts Participation project grants are awarded to nonprofit health or human service organizations to give underserved individuals or groups opportunities to experience the arts.
About Vail Place
Vail Place is a non-profit organization based in Hopkins, Minnesota. The organization was founded in 1981 to provide community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. It has expanded over the years to include Targeted Case Management and Collaborative Community Programs, including site-based supportive housing and a Total Care Collaborative in North Minneapolis in partnership with North Memorial. Vail Place operates two facilities in Hopkins and Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit http://www.VailPlace.org.
