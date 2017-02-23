News By Tag
SOFTimpact - Hacking the Silent Threat to your business
With a large turnout of CIBA members and guests, Lee Williamson the Principal Consultant IT Infrastructure of SOFTimpact, presented this very informative meeting and gave an:
• Overview of current Cyber threats.
• How your employees are the weakest link in your security and ways to address these.
• Live hacking demonstrations of everyday technologies used by companies and what the impact of that could be to your business.
• Data Protection Law
The audience were shocked by how easily technologies could be used against them and the live wifi demo went down as a talking point of the evening.
