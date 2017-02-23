 
SOFTimpact - Hacking the Silent Threat to your business

 
 
LIMASSOL, Cyprus - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- SOFTimpact LTD.,  presented the CYBER SECURITY event entitled: HACKING - The silent threat to your business! The event took place on Thursday 23rd February 2017 on the premises of Intership Navigation Co. Ltd.

With a large turnout of CIBA members and guests, Lee Williamson the Principal Consultant IT Infrastructure of SOFTimpact, presented this very informative meeting and gave an:

• Overview of current Cyber threats.
• How your employees are the weakest link in your security and ways to address these.
• Live hacking demonstrations of everyday technologies used by companies and what the impact of that could be to your business.
• Data Protection Law

The audience were shocked by how easily technologies could be used against them and the live wifi demo went down as a talking point of the evening.

SOFTimpact Ltd. is an IT service provider based in Cyprus for over 18 years. SOFTimpact partners with its customers from initial consulting, to actual development, to management of the implemented solution, allowing its customers to concentrate on their core business.  SOFTimpact (http://www.soft-impact.com/) is completely dedicated to implementing Innovative IT solutions anywhere in the world. The company specializes in products like Payroll, Crewing, KPI and IT Infrastructure solutions.

SOFTimpact provides the following business solutions;

MARITIME SOFTWARE
Crew & Payroll
Key Performance Indicators
HSQE & Documents management
Maritime Cyber Security
Custom Development

IT INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS
High Availability
Firewalls & Security
Unified Communications
Business Continuity planning
Outsourcing & Support

End
Source:SOFTimpact Ltd
Email:***@soft-impact.com
