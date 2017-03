SOFTimpact - Hacking the Silent Threat to your business

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Cybersecurity

• Cyprus

• Internationalbusiness Industry:

• Computers Location:

• limassol - limassol - Cyprus

Contact

Lee Williamson

***@soft-impact.com Lee Williamson

End

-- SOFTimpact LTD., presented the CYBER SECURITY event entitled: HACKING - The silent threat to your business! The event took place on Thursday 23rd February 2017 on the premises of Intership Navigation Co. Ltd.With a large turnout of CIBA members and guests, Lee Williamson the Principal Consultant IT Infrastructure of SOFTimpact, presented this very informative meeting and gave an:• Overview of current Cyber threats.• How your employees are the weakest link in your security and ways to address these.• Live hacking demonstrations of everyday technologies used by companies and what the impact of that could be to your business.• Data Protection LawThe audience were shocked by how easily technologies could be used against them and the live wifi demo went down as a talking point of the evening.SOFTimpact Ltd. is an IT service provider based in Cyprus for over 18 years. SOFTimpact partners with its customers from initial consulting, to actual development, to management of the implemented solution, allowing its customers to concentrate on their core business. SOFTimpact ( http://www.soft- impact.com/ ) is completely dedicated to implementing Innovative IT solutions anywhere in the world. The company specializes in products like Payroll, Crewing, KPI and IT Infrastructure solutions.SOFTimpact provides the following business solutions;Crew & PayrollKey Performance IndicatorsHSQE & Documents managementMaritime Cyber SecurityCustom DevelopmentHigh AvailabilityFirewalls & SecurityUnified CommunicationsBusiness Continuity planningOutsourcing & Support