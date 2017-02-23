InnJoo makes it big at MWC '17 with new launches and becomes Dani Sordo's official sponsor

Leading smart mobile devices brand, InnJoo teams up with World Car Rally Driver Champion, Dani Sordo to race ahead with world class smart devices

-- InnJoo, smart mobile devices marker, today unveiled its new range of next-generation smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona. The company teamed up with Dani Sordo, one of the most experienced drivers in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), and became one of his official sponsors of the season.Expressing its happiness, CEO of InnJoo said, "It is a big moment for us being associated with one of the most exciting sports in the world. Dani Sordo, is one of the most experienced drivers of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), with more than 100 WRC rallies under his belt. InnJoo as a brand also represent similar virtues of providing unique and thrilling experience to its users, as Sordo thrills his fans with his unique driving style which makes him a champion."At Mobile World Congress this year, InnJoo will display its new series of smartphone devices that is bound to thrill the audience with its world class built quality, elegant styling, advanced features and unique user experience. The highlight of the MWC 2017 is first Deca-Core smartphone InnJoo 4 and 6GB smartphone InnJoo Pro2 and besides these two models, InnJoo is also demonstrating InnJoo Max4, and InnJoo Fire4 series, which is with Dual camera.The InnJoo 4 is the flagship model of the company with 5.5 inches of Full HD display on IPS screen to offer a visual delight. The new Dual-SIM, 4G LTE smartphone is powered by 2.3GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 CPU and Mali-T880 GPU. The Android 6.0 device comes with 4GB RAM and packs 64GB inbuilt storage with a flexibility to expand storage up to 128GB via micro SD card.The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear autofocus PDAF camera with flash and f/1.8 aperture, whereas, the 5-megapixel front camera allows picture perfect selfie. The device is backed by a powerful 3400mAh battery for longer life and the exceptionallylooking phone is available in two shades of gold and black.Mr. Tim Chen further added, "MWC is largest and biggest gathering of mobile technology and we are glad to be part of over 2,200 leading tech companies that are exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2017. It is the perfect platform for us to showcase our products to the global audience. We are on high growth trajectory and intend to continue expand our reach in various parts of the world. From a humble beginning couple of years back, today we are one of the most recognised brands in all the markets that we operate in. This has encouraged us to move forward and offer most advanced mobile solutions with best in the class product range with the most fulfilling user experience to our customers across the globe."