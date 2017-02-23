Overindulge on St. Patrick's Day? A Spoonful or Two of Honey Can Help Make That Hangover Go Bye-Bye!

Had a little too much fun on St. Patrick's Day? Well, relief is just an arm's length away in your own cupboard. There's a sweet and simple cure for a hangover — honey. Yes, honey.

-- Had a little too much fun on St. Patrick's Day? Well, relief is just an arm's length away in your own cupboard. There's a sweet and simple cure for a hangover — honey. Yes, honey.Honey is touted by natural health advocates and scientists alike for its ability to aid the body in quickly breaking down all the green beer and Irish whiskey you consumed on St. Paddy's Day.Hangovers are uncomfortable, because of the way the alcohol breaks down in your body, according to Dr. John Emsley of the Royal Society of Chemistry. It first turns into a substance called acetaldehyde, which has toxic effects on the body.Emsley says that alcohol creates the euphoric feeling associated with drinking it, while the acetaldehyde is what causes the dire symptoms of a hangover.Alcohol is converted into acetaldehyde, which causes the nausea, possible vomiting and headache suffered in a hangover.But how does honey help a hangover?Honey doesn't "cure" a hangover. And total prevention of a hangover is only possible by not having those green beers in the first place! But honey does help with the symptoms.Honey helps with a hangover in part because it provides sodium and potassium to your system, which helps it deal more effectively with the alcohol.In addition, honey provides fructose that helps your liver more readily metabolize the alcohol into your body, thus ending the hangover period faster.So honey, and lots of rest, are among the best cures for that throbbing headache and nausea.Some people find that honey on a piece of toast does the trick. Toast can provide you with a little potassium and sodium, both of which aid in the task of digesting all that alcohol.It's also recommended that before you turn in, stir a couple of spoonfuls of honey into a glass of hot water and drink it.When you wake up, take 2 to 6 teaspoons of honey and continue this dose every 20 minutes according to how severe the hangover is.At breakfast, take another 4 teaspoons. This calms the effects that the alcohol has on the body and removes any cravings there are."The fructose in honey is an essential compound that helps the body break down alcohol into harmless by-products,"says Dr. Emsley.And what better way to get rid of a hangover than by locally sourced, organic honey from the Carmel Honey Company, a company created by 14-year-old honor student Jake Reisdorf of Carmel?Reisdorf, over the past four years, has ambitiously educated himself on the art and science of beekeeping, a hobby he has turned into a thriving family business as the teenaged CEO of Carmel Honey Company.But his quest is more important than tending hives (he has 70) and peddling honey, which he currently sells in four varieties (orange blossom, sage, wildflower, and Meadowfoam) to more than 80 clients, including many of California's best restaurants.Jake is a passionate advocate of supporting and preserving bees and bee colonies, which are dying out at an alarming rate.Crop pollination by honey bees is responsible for one-third of all of the food consumed by mankind, so if the bees go away, so will the earth's foliage. If the plants die, scientists say, humans will follow within three years.As if his efforts weren't already noble enough, Reisdorf also has created a nonprofit charity, "Jake Gives Back," from which he generously donates funds from Carmel Honey Company to organizations that promote honey bee research and education efforts.His 2016 beneficiary was the National Honey Board, 2015 beneficiary was the El Nino Bee Lab at the University of California Davis, and the 2014 recipient was the Honey and Pollination Center at the Robert Mondavi Winery.Carmel Honey Company has a wide variety of honey products, from honey sticks to small and large jars of honey.So say bye-bye to that hangover with a sweet and simple cure — honey!More information about Carmel Honey Company and "Jake Gives Back" can be found on the company website (which, of course, Jake built mostly by himself) at www.carmelhoneycompany.com, by calling 831-687-8511, or via email at info@carmelhoneycompany.com.Contact:Marci Bracco CainChatterbox PRSalinas, CA 93901(831) 747-7455