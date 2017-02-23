News By Tag
Norman A. Dupont, Partner, Ring Bender LLLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Environmental Law
About Norman A. Dupont
Norm Dupont is a partner at Ring Bender, where he practices environmental law including litigation and counseling matters. Mr. Dupont has over 32 years' experience in the environmental law field, including the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation & Liability Act ("CERCLA"), the Resources Conservation and Recovery Act, amendments to the Solid Waste Disposal Act("RCRA")
Mr. Dupont represents both public and private sector clients in a wide range of environmental matters in California and the West. He has substantial trial and appellate court experience and has tried a variety of cases including environmental, antitrust, contract, labor and tort cases in before both judicial officers and juries.
About Ring Bender LLLP
In 2012 lawyers from big-firm law practices (K&L Gates, previously Preston Gates) started a smaller environmental firm with offices in Portland, Oregon, Orange County, California, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The firm's attorneys have decades of experience in environmental law fields such as CERCLA, RCRA, the Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act. The firm represents both public municipal entities, water districts, and private corporations in interpreting, complying with, and, if necessary, litigating a variety of environmental and resources issues. Other lawyers with similar big-firm environmental experience (Paul, Hastings) have joined the firm more recently to continue to serve its clients by applying the principle: "Common sense, uncommon resolve."
Event Synopsis:
The election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States may spur important changes to federal environmental law. There have been speculations that the Trump Administration might abolish the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Changes to environmental laws, regulations and policies that facilitate growth in the coal, oil and gas economy are also expected to happen. Furthermore, in the "America First Energy Plan" posted on the official White House website, President Trump commits to eliminate the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule.
Some of these anticipated changes may quickly be implemented while some may take considerable time and effort to get enforced, and others are unlikely to happen at all. However, as these changes profoundly affect businesses, it is important to stay abreast of any developments in this topic to ward off potential pitfalls.
The Knowledge Group has assembled a panel of key thought leaders to analyze the latest trends and developments in environmental laws, regulations and policies under the Trump Administration. This two-hour LIVE Webcast will provide the audience with strategies to anticipate situations in which some of these policies will affect them and how to respond to a new world of environmental uncertainties.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· Anticipated Changes on Environmental Laws
· The "America First Energy Plan"
· Environmental Litigation and Enforcement
· International Environmental Priorities
· Strategies for 2017 and Beyond
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
