Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday features Lydia Harris of Death Row Records
Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same spreading love to everywhere to everyone encourages use of private Facebook group to share testimonials of determination, faith, and love
February 28 is the 59th day of the year with 306 days remaining until New Year 2018. According to Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia, this date is more likely to fall on a Tuesday, Thursday or Sunday - today just happens to be the last Testimony Tuesday of this month, so they got it right again. #mileysheart
On this day in1940, Basketball was televised for the very 1st time Fordham vs. Pittsburg, and todays birthdays include Minnie Reddick, Ja Rule and Tasha Smith. Trending in the news today last day of February, is the world is waiting for Nikki Manage to fire back at Remy Ma in the rap battle, and much buzz is still floating around about the academy awards/Grammys almost 48 hours later.
Today comes with new mercies, clemency if you will, and you are presented to it (new day) faultless, if you are a believer in the Bible word of GOD. Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday encouraging you to share your life changing rags to riches, heart break to heart throb, fired to the Boss story. Tell someone what it took to get through, your powerful journey from the valley to mountain tops is needed. Happy Tuesday Dear Hearts.
You have already lived through your own, here's your chance to help someone else get back to the Boss inside of them. Despite impossible and overwhelming odds, you have made it the other side, to your promised land.
Every Tuesday you can post and read other posts videos helping to heal hearts. Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday is a great place for LOVE Ambassadors, authors, poets, and other creative expressionists to share of themselves in order to help and serve others.
This is the testimony of one of the most prominent women of faith, Lydia Harris, an author and music executive who co-founded Death Row Records and had to sue the record label for past due royalties, won and still never received her money! Lydia Harris is the character Cookie Lyons (Empire) was modeled after, all except she didn't go to jail, but rather her husband who actually funded the label before being sentenced to 25 years in jail.
Ms. Harris' testimony speaks of recording artists she's founded and has worked with personally, including Snoop, Dr. Dre, Shuge Knight, Michele' and others while heading up Death Row Records. Here's a testimony of good girl gone great until heartbreak.
Lydia Harris has written a book penned Married to the Game, a book sharing these experiences and her version of the truth. Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday features this author today. You can find her book on Amazon: https://smile.amazon.com/
You too, can share your story with folks from everywhere inside the "private" Facebook Group centered around Healing Hearts 365 days everyday: https://
Inside the Miley's Heart "private" Facebook Group, you can give gold, diamonds, jasper, onyx and other precious stones through the word of your testimony, especially if its one of adversity, betrayal and trial. Have you ever had to start all over? How about loss of income, eviction or foreclosure?
If you believe in scripture, the Bible teaches they overcame by the blood (sweat & tears) of the lamb (son-of-GOD in whom you believe) and the word of your testimony from the book of Revelations Chapter 12 verse 11. Here's a video of a great song by an artist who won 7 Stellar Awards in one night (2016), Mr. Anthony Brown & Group Therapy https://www.youtube.com/
Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday, join Miley's Heart "private" Facebook Group Now: https://www.facebook.com/
