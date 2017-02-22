News By Tag
Organizational Changes at DataScan Position Company for Continued Success
Ed Brown assumes position of president of DataScan; Brent Sergot promoted to group vice president with World Omni Financial Corp.
Ed Brown, a tenured executive from parent company JM Family Enterprises and its various business units, including World Omni, will assume the role of president of DataScan. Brown succeeds Brent Sergot, who joined DataScan in 2004 and was recently promoted to group vice president of Originations for Southeast Toyota Finance, another subsidiary of World Omni.
Since 2003, Brown has held the leadership positions of group vice president, World Omni Third Party Companies; president, JM&A Brasil; and group vice president, Aviation, Marine and Medical Services for JM Family. During 2016 Brown returned to World Omni as group vice president, Operations. As part of his new role, Brown will relocate to Atlanta, Ga., from Deerfield Beach, Fla., and work closely with the DataScan team to continue the business' momentum.
DataScan has transformed itself over the past three years and is now well positioned to further improve its operational and financial results with Brown at the helm. During 2013, DataScan acquired Launch Technologies LLC and Field-Logic LLC, expanding the reach, talent and technology depth of the company. With these acquisitions DataScan enhanced its service offerings and expanded its role as the market leader.
As part of its transformation, DataScan also underwent a total rebranding, and additionally sold the lease inspection business to Adesa, focusing DataScan squarely in the floorplan lending industry. DataScan currently offers comprehensive solutions to banks, independent finance companies and captive financial institutions.
About World Omni Financial Corp.
About DataScan
DataScan, headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., provides clarity to wholesale loan accounting and manages risk with a holistic auditing solution. As a global leader, DataScan offers comprehensive solutions to banks, independent finance companies and captive financial institutions. To learn more, visit OneDataScan.com.
