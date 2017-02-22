 
News By Tag
* Auto Finance
* Floorplan Accounting
* Captive Financing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Deerfield Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Organizational Changes at DataScan Position Company for Continued Success

Ed Brown assumes position of president of DataScan; Brent Sergot promoted to group vice president with World Omni Financial Corp.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Auto Finance
* Floorplan Accounting
* Captive Financing

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Deerfield Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
* Executives

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- In an effort to continue the growth and success of DataScan, a subsidiary of World Omni Financial Corp and a global leader in wholesale finance accounting and risk management systems and services, company executives recently announced organizational changes.

Ed Brown, a tenured executive from parent company JM Family Enterprises and its various business units, including World Omni, will assume the role of president of DataScan. Brown succeeds Brent Sergot, who joined DataScan in 2004 and was recently promoted to group vice president of Originations for Southeast Toyota Finance, another subsidiary of World Omni.

Since 2003, Brown has held the leadership positions of group vice president, World Omni Third Party Companies; president, JM&A Brasil; and group vice president, Aviation, Marine and Medical Services for JM Family. During 2016 Brown returned to World Omni as group vice president, Operations. As part of his new role, Brown will relocate to Atlanta, Ga., from Deerfield Beach, Fla., and work closely with the DataScan team to continue the business' momentum.

DataScan has transformed itself over the past three years and is now well positioned to further improve its operational and financial results with Brown at the helm. During 2013, DataScan acquired Launch Technologies LLC and Field-Logic LLC, expanding the reach, talent and technology depth of the company. With these acquisitions DataScan enhanced its service offerings and expanded its role as the market leader.

As part of its transformation, DataScan also underwent a total rebranding, and additionally sold the lease inspection business to Adesa, focusing DataScan squarely in the floorplan lending industry. DataScan currently offers comprehensive solutions to banks, independent finance companies and captive financial institutions.

To learn more, visit OneDataScan.com.

About World Omni Financial Corp.
World Omni Financial Corp. (http://www.worldomni.com/), headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla., provides financial products and services to consumers, automotive dealers and lenders. The company is currently assigned a long-term issuer rating of BBB+ and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P. Its primary businesses include Southeast Toyota Finance (http://www.setf.com/), offering automotive financial products to Toyota dealerships supplied by Southeast Toyota Distributors; CenterOne Financial Services (http://www.centeronefinancial.com/), a provider of portfolio services designed to improve the performance of client portfolios; DataScan Technologies (http://www.datascantech.com/), a global provider of wholesale floorplan accounting and risk management systems; and DataScan Field Services (http://www.datascanfieldservices.com/), one of the largest floorplan inventory verification companies in the industry. World Omni is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. (http://www.jmfamily.com/), a diversified automotive corporation ranked No. 21 on Forbes' list of "America's Largest Private Companies." JM Family is also ranked No. 66 by FORTUNE® as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its 18th consecutive year on the list.

About DataScan
DataScan, headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., provides clarity to wholesale loan accounting and manages risk with a holistic auditing solution. As a global leader, DataScan offers comprehensive solutions to banks, independent finance companies and captive financial institutions. To learn more, visit OneDataScan.com.

www.onedatascan.com.

Contact
Christie Caliendo
***@jmfamily.com
End
Source:DataScan
Email:***@jmfamily.com Email Verified
Tags:Auto Finance, Floorplan Accounting, Captive Financing
Industry:Finance
Location:Deerfield Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JM Family Enterprises, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share