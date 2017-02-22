International brand label Kara proud to present its Autumn/Winter collection at Oxford Fashion Show

Riella Tux and Vera Gold - The Golden Mile Collect

-- · Kara, an international designer wear brand that has graced the ramps of Mercedez-Benz Fashion Show, Doha among others presents its new collection 'The Golden Mile'· Created by award-winning designer Kanchan Kulkarni, the couture brand Kara displayed its Autumn/Winter '17 collection on the ramp at Oxford Fashion Studio runway project during the London Fashion Week on the 18of February, 2017Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 27, 2017: Kara, an international fashion label based in Dubai founded by award-winning designer Kanchan Kulkarni, introduces its new Autumn/Winter collection 'The Golden Mile' on the runway at the Devonshire Square for Oxford Fashion Studio Runway Project during the London Fashion Week.The Autumn Winter 2017 collection 'The Golden Mile' pays homage to the undying value of gold since it is one of those few metals that has an influential role in the human world. The Golden Mile highlights its luxury, class and charm that can entice anyone. The collection captures the varied hues of gold into romantic and striking silhouettes reflecting timeless elegance, style and royalty. The Oxford Fashion Show saw an array of beautiful floral and sequin motifs in golden hues on the runway that are perfect for a grand occasion.Kara offers consultancy services for bridal couture, party and formalwear, as well as a range of comfortably casual dresses ideal for the modern, elegant and strong woman.Kanchan Kulkarni, Founder and Designer, Kara said, "The Golden Mile collection focuses on sophistication and elegance with an intention of being a part of a lady's wardrobe and the passed on to another. We at Kara present a clothing line for the strong, bold and fearless woman who lives in a world without shackles, where she can wear whatever she wants and resonates a unique psyche through the way she carries herself in any piece of clothing."Kara is a Dubai-based brand that draws inspiration from the stunning apparel of the modern Arabian woman, with silhouettes and cuts from the west instilled with a meticulous craftsmanship that gives the label its own unique flair. Kara is the hobbyhorse of Kanchan Kulkarni, a fashion designer, Icon, mother of two and philanthropist.Kara began in a studio in Dubai as a thought when creating a quirky collection of shirts inspired by the individual tastes of some of Kanchan's near and dear ones. From then on, Kanchan has pursued a jumpstart approach into the industry with short courses through the London College of Fashion to aid her technical know-how of the intricacies of the art form. Kara offers a line of mainly classic, but sometimes quirky dresses, focusing on the use of luxurious materials sourced locally, to create elegant styles that timelessly capture the essence of the wearer.Kanchan has been awarded the Society Icons award applauding her great innovations and contribution to the fashion world, as well as her personal achievements, including the Kara Foundation, a not-for-profit fund that uses Kanchan's own income to support health and education programs for underprivileged children the world over.