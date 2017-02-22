Country(s)
LeaderOne Financial Celebrates 25 Years!
National Mortgage Lender Reaches Silver Anniversary Milestone
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- LeaderOne Financial is proud to announce their 25th anniversary!
With industry-leading technology and a motto of World Class Service, LeaderOne has cultivated its team to provide an unmatched customer experience and exceptional referral relationships. They are dedicated to mortgage services only, and are purchase specialists offering a wide variety of loan products to meet the individual needs of their homebuyers.
"LeaderOne is thankful to have reached this milestone," said Michael Stoddart, CEO. "It is our clients, partners, and employees who have made this possible, and we will continue to focus on those relationships in the years to come." The company is built on a model of entrepreneurship, ensuring that their mortgage professionals are committed to carrying out the values of service, empowerment, and accountability on which the lender was established.
LeaderOne Financial strives to educate the borrower, and maintain quick underwriting and closing timelines. This has resulted in a current servicing portfolio of over $695 million, and $1.77 billion in home loans funded in 2016. Continually expanding its corporate resources and support, the company looks forward to continued growth and success in the year to come.
ABOUT LEADERONE FINANCIAL:
Founded in 1992, LeaderOne Financial provides an array of mortgage services to accommodate many real estate purchase and refinance scenarios. LeaderOne Financial is an Equal Housing Lender, and is licensed in 44 states. As a 100% employee-owned company, LeaderOne Financial is committed to providing World Class Service to its clients and partners.
For more information, visit www.Leader1.financial or call (800)270-3416.
