LeaderOne named Top 100 Mortgage Company

2016 Rankings of Top Mortgage Companies Released by Mortgage Executive Magazine

-- LeaderOne Financial is proud to have been ranked #65 in Mortgage Executive's Top 100 Mortgage Companies for 2016. The rankings are based on volume, and LeaderOne jumped 10 spots from 75 from their 2015 ranking. All rankings can be seen in the Spring 2017 edition on the publication."This honor is a testament to our dedicated team," said Steven Light, Chief Production Officer & Executive Vice President. "Our originators, as well as corporate and support staff, work incredibly hard to meet the needs of our clients and referral partners, and recognition like this shines a light on that."ABOUT LEADERONE FINANCIALFounded in 1992, LeaderOne Financial provides an array of mortgage services to accommodate many real estate purchase and refinance scenarios. LeaderOne Financial is an Equal Housing Lender, and is licensed in 44 states. As a 100% employee-owned company, LeaderOne Financial is committed to providing World Class Service to its clients and partners.For more information, visit http://leader1.financial or call (800)270-3416.