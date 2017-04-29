 
News By Tag
* Mortgage
* Lender
* Loan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Overland Park
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029

LeaderOne named Top 100 Mortgage Company

2016 Rankings of Top Mortgage Companies Released by Mortgage Executive Magazine
 
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- LeaderOne Financial is proud to have been ranked #65 in Mortgage Executive's Top 100 Mortgage Companies for 2016. The rankings are based on volume, and LeaderOne jumped 10 spots from 75 from their 2015 ranking. All rankings can be seen in the Spring 2017 edition on the publication.

"This honor is a testament to our dedicated team," said Steven Light, Chief Production Officer & Executive Vice President. "Our originators, as well as corporate and support staff, work incredibly hard to meet the needs of our clients and referral partners, and recognition like this shines a light on that."

ABOUT LEADERONE FINANCIAL

Founded in 1992, LeaderOne Financial provides an array of mortgage services to accommodate many real estate purchase and refinance scenarios. LeaderOne Financial is an Equal Housing Lender, and is licensed in 44 states. As a 100% employee-owned company, LeaderOne Financial is committed to providing World Class Service to its clients and partners.


For more information, visit http://leader1.financial or call (800)270-3416.

Contact
Steven Light
Chief Production Officer
***@leader1.com
End
Source:
Email:***@leader1.com
Posted By:***@leader1.com Email Verified
Tags:Mortgage, Lender, Loan
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Overland Park - Kansas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LeaderOne Financial News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share