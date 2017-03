LeaderOne Inducted Into Ellie Mae Hall of Fame!

Mortgage lender awarded Exceptional Achievement in Business Growth

Contact

Michael Stoddart

President & CEO

***@leader1.com Michael StoddartPresident & CEO

End

-- LeaderOne Financial is proud to receive the award of Exceptional Achievement in Business Growth, awarded by Ellie Mae. The company is one of ten inducted into the Ellie Mae Hall of Fame, in seven categories. Inductees were announced March 8, at the 2017 Ellie Mae Experience conference in Las Vegas.According to Ellie Mae, the induction in to the Hall of Fame is "an honor given each year to mortgage lenders and partners that have distinguished themselves through their industry leadership and innovative use of Ellie Mae technologies."Ellie Mae's original press release can be found at this link "Thank you to our customers and our LeaderOne family for this great accomplishment,"said Michael Brady, Chief Information Officer & Executive Vice President. "We are constantly aiming to improve our customer experience through service and technology, so we are so excited to share this award and recognition."ABOUT LEADERONE FINANCIALFounded in 1992, LeaderOne Financial provides an array of mortgage services to accommodate many real estate purchase and refinance scenarios. LeaderOne Financial is an Equal Housing Lender, and is licensed in 44 states. As a 100% employee-owned company, LeaderOne Financial is committed to providing World Class Service to its clients and partners.ABOUT ELLIE MAEEllie Mae is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Mortgage lenders of all sizes use Ellie Mae's Encompassall-in-one mortgage management solution, Mavent Compliance Service, and AllRegs research, reference and education resources to improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency across the entire mortgage lifecycle. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.For more information, visit www.Leader1.Financial or call (800)270-3416.