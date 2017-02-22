News By Tag
Could Rise in Motor Vehicle Deaths Make Traffic Calming a Primary National Focus for Next 30 Years?
Radar speed signs may be key to NHTSA goal of achieving "zero road deaths" by 2046
"Speed is a totally controllable factor on roadways," said Charlie Robeson, co founder and managing partner at Radarsign, the manufacturer of the world's first armored driver feedback sign. "Radar speed signs are scientifically proven to slow speeding drivers5 and have the potential to play a significant role in achieving the NHTSA's 'zero road deaths' goal."
Studies show that radar speed signs are effective as both short-term and long-term6 traffic-calming solutions:
• Super speeders (> 20 mph over limit) are most affected by radar speed signs, lowering their speeds to a much safer level.
• Overall speeds are reduced by 10-20 percent.
• Compliance with the posted speed limit improves by 30-60 percent.
Additionally, compared to other traffic-calming options, radar speed signs from Radarsign are an affordable solution. The signs, which augment and replicate the work of law enforcement officers, can provide 7/24 traffic calming for years, resulting in much safer streets.
About Radarsign: 100% MUTCD compliant. Every sign. Every time.
In 2004, Atlanta-based Radarsign® established new industry standards for traffic-calming solutions with the debut of the world's first armored driver feedback sign, which are vandal, weather and bullet-resistant. The industry's most durable radar signs are also the most ecological and energy efficient. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, all Radarsign products are MUTCD-compliant and utilize recycled aluminum, innovative LED reflector technology, minimal battery power and solar panels to deliver bright, easy-to-read feedback to drivers. Radarsign products are scientifically proven to reduce drivers' speeds and have been entrusted to provide safe and effective traffic-calming solutions for: municipalities, treasured national parks, schools, neighborhoods, military bases, and private and public development projects across the U.S., Canada and overseas. www.radarsign.com.
