News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Marketers India (DMIn) Announced To Offer One Time Digital Optimization Service for Website
Digital Marketers India (DMIn) made an announcement about their service to offer website optimization and social media profile/page optimization.
According to the shared details, this is a one-time activity which will be provided at a fair price. This activity will include an array of activities, including, but not limited to:
· - Website audit
· - Social profile audit
· - Development related suggestions to make website SEO & user friendly
· - On page optimization
· - Image optimization
· - Content optimization
According to the spokesperson of the company, if the company doesn't have social profiles and accounts in the Google Analytics, Google webmaster and similar websites, then, those will also be performed by the team of experienced Digital Marketers India (http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
· - Facebook Business page creation/Optimization
· - Google+ Brand Page/Local Business Listing
· - LinkedIn Company Page Creation/Optimization
· - Twitter Profile Creation/Optimization
- The representative of the Digital Marketers India (DMIn) shared details about the benefits of this one time optimization service:
· - Make website SEO and user friendly, which benefits in getting SEO benefits and user engagement
· - Make social profiles user friendly to increase user loyalty and engagement
· - Increased visitor loyalty
· - Increased ratio of returning website visitors
· - Decreased bounce rate
· - Making website and Social profiles ready for Full Fledged Digital Marketing
· - And many more
"One time optimization service will improvise the website and social profiles to gain SEO and user engagement benefits. It will not get top 3 rankings or start generating leads for the business. This website optimization and social profile enhancement will make your site as per the latest trends and standards. This is very important to have an SEO friendly website to stay in the market.", shared the representative of Digital Marketers India (DMIn).
According to the further shared details, this type of Digital Marketing Service is perfect for business owners, who are:
· - Looking for cost effective SEO and SMO service
· - Not really sure to invest in digital marketing
· - Willing to take the first step in the digital marketing
· - Facing budget constraint
"The businesses can gain really good benefit with this service and I would be glad to share more details about this service to interested people. I advise interested people to drop an email to sales@digitalmarketersindia.com with the queries on mind.", stated the spokesperson of the company.
To know more about this service, you may visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
Contact
Digital Markters India
***@digitalmarketersindia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse